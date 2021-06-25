Borderlands 3 Crossplay Update Out Now, PlayStation Left Out

Gearbox Software and 2K announced the release of the eagerly awaited Borderlands 3 crossplay update on PC (both Steam and Epic Games Store), Mac, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Google Stadia. That's right, PlayStation users are the only ones left out, as Gearbox president Randy Pitchford had already hinted a while ago.

Good news or bad news first? Good News: An update for Borderlands 3 has been prepared for release that includes full crossplay support across all platforms. Bad News: For certification, we have been required by the publisher to remove crossplay support for PlayStation consoles. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) May 27, 2021

It isn't clear why, but it may well be because Sony requires publishers to pay additional fees when crossplay is enabled in their games.

If you do want to enable crossplay in Borderlands 3, follow the procedure below.

Borderlands 3 Crossplay between the aforementioned platforms is made possible by SHiFT Matchmaking, and you'll be greeted by an opt-in window when the Crossplay Update is live. Regardless of whether you choose to enable or disable Crossplay, you'll be prompted to set a Crossplay Display Name, which is required for SHiFT Matchmaking functionality. Your Crossplay Display Name must meet the following requirements: Must be a unique name not already in use by another Borderlands 3 player

Must be between 3-16 characters long

Must start with a letter, and is limited to a-z, A-Z, 0-9, or non-consecutive underscore, hyphen, or period/full-stop characters You can change your display name on your personal account page on the SHiFT website, or in Borderlands 3 via the Social menu option from the main menu or pause menu. Simply click Social, switch to the SHiFT tab, and change your Crossplay Display Name in the Account Details section.

Beyond adding Borderlands 3 crossplay, the latest update also introduces the return of fan-favorite seasonal event The Revengence of Revenge of the Cartels, the Endless Seasonal Events feature (basically, you can access any and all seasonal events whenever you like, with the host in charge of setting this up during online multiplayer cooperative sessions), and a level cap increase to a new maximum of 72.