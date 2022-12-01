Borderlands 3 for Nintendo Switch Rated in Europe

Borderlands 3, the chaotic first person looter-shooter made by Gearbox, has received a rating for a supposed Nintendo Switch version in Europe. This rating also includes listings for every bit of content, including the game's DLC. This could mean that Nintendo Switch owners will be able to partake in the mayhem pretty soon.

The listing can be found on the Pan European Game Information (PEGI) website. The listing includes information regarding the release date. It's worth noting that the Nintendo Switch version listing states that the game will be released on Switch come January 12, 2022. So, it seems like we'll have to take back what we said in 2017. The listings include the following content:

Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock

Borderlands 3: Bounty of Blood

Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and the fantastic Fustercluck

Borderlands 3: Director's Cut

Borderlands 3: Designer's Cut

Every one of these listings received a PEGI 18 rating which states that the game should be played by adults only. The reason behind the rating is stated to be due to graphic violence, use of strong language, and encourgament of gambling. In addition, the game's microtransactions are also called into question since you can purchase digital goods with real-world currency.

The game might come to Nintendo Switch sooner than later. One thing's for certain, it will certainly be interesting to see this game in a portable form... That isn't the Steam Deck. We reviewed the game back in 2019, and our reviewer Nathan Birch had the following to say about his experience:

Borderlands 3 is another bountiful, bullet-filled buffet for fans. Hunting for that perfect gun is still addictive and the minute-to-minute action is better than ever, but flat writing, sometimes-frustrating level design, and a lack of polish limits the game’s potential. If you’re starving for more Borderlands, by all means, dig in, but you might find you’ve had your fill sooner than you expected.

Borderlands 3 is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The Stadia version of the game will be available until the service is discontinued next year.