Borderlands 3 is Free for the Next Week as Part of the Epic Games Store Mega Sale

Spring isn’t typically a huge time for video game sales, but the Epic Games Store is offering some nice deals as part of their Mega Sale event. This event will also include big week-long free game offers, with the first one being Borderlands 3. From now until May 26, you can grab the game for the low, low price of nothing! As for the rest of the sale, you can grab deals on recent titles like Ghostwire Tokyo, Dying Light 2, and Rainbow Six Extraction, and deeper discounts on perennial favorites like Dead by Daylight and Days Gone. You can check out a selection of deals, below.

Ah, but that’s not all – Epic is also offering a Mega Coupon, which will get you an additional 25 percent off on anything in your cart. So, if you stuff a dozen things in your cart, they all get the 25 percent discount. Even better, once you purchase a cart full of stuff, you’ll receive another Mega Coupon to use during the sale. Not a bad deal!

The Epic Games Store Mega Sale runs until June 16. See any games you just can’t pass up?