Bigger Apple Silicon iMac Still on Track, Says New Report, May Feature the Powerful M2X Chip

Apple is yet to release the bigger variant of the M1 iMac, and while the 24-inch machine will be sufficient for a significant user base, there are several others that want a bigger display and more horsepower. Thankfully, Apple has not scrapped any plans regarding this, and it looks like there is a new update on this model.

Larger Apple Silicon iMac’s M2X Chip Will Likely Be the More Powerful Version of the M1

Details unearthed from Mark Gurman’s newsletter Power On indicates he is confident that a bigger Apple Silicon iMac will materialize. Since Apple increased the display size from 21.5 inches to 24 inches, Gurman believes that Apple will follow the same approach with the current 27-inch version, though he has not shared the screen size of the bigger variant.

This Apple Silicon iMac Concept Features an iPad-Like Display With Flat Edges, Curved Corners, Mounted on a Pro Display XDR Stand

We believe that the larger Apple Silicon iMac will sport the same design language as the M1 iMac. This should include slimmer bezels, an extremely thin chassis, with the AIO expected to be available in several different finishes. Unfortunately, we do not believe that Apple will introduce an overhaul of the accessories that will come bundled with the larger machine, and those will likely be the same that shipped with the M1 iMac.

Gurman also states that he does not believe Apple will launch the new iMac this year, but when it does, it will ‘likely’ feature an M1X or an M2X. The M1X is reported to be the more powerful version of the M1, featuring 10 processing cores, with the option to choose a 16-core or 32-core GPU. The M1X is expected to debut in the upcoming redesigned MacBook Pro family, so it is unclear if Apple will introduce the same SoC or a brand new one with the larger iMac.

In related news, Apple is rumored to be working on its M2 chipset, which may debut in the 2022 MacBook Air and release in the second half of next year. The upcoming chipset is expected to be made on the same manufacturing process as the A15 Bionic, meaning we should expect slightly increased performance and power efficiency when compared to the M1.

