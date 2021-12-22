Apple Will Offer the 27-Inch iMac in Various Color Options

Apple is expected to launch a new 27-inch iMac with improved internals and possibly a mini-LED display. A new report published today highlights that Apple's upcoming iMac will house an improved LCD display over a mini-LED panel. While the final word rests with Apple, we are now hearing that the 27-inch iMac will come in various color options. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

27-Inch iMac to COme in Multiple Color Options

Over the past few months, we have heard a lot of details on Apple's bigger 27-inch iMac. It will feature a design similar to the 24-inch iMac that Apple launched earlier this year in April and the Pro Display XDR. Apple could include the 'Pro' moniker with its release to differentiate the machine from the 24-inch variant. In addition, the company offers the 27-inch iMac with multiple color options in darker shades.

Report Suggests 27-Inch iMac Will Feature LCD Display Instead of mini-LED

A new report from DigiTimes suggests that the 27-inch iMac will be available in various color options. At this point, we are not sure if the color scheme would be the same as the 24-inch iMac or Apple would offer more colors. The color options introduced with the 24-inch iMac resemble Apple's lineup of colors for its original 1998 iMac G3. Henceforth, Apple could move back to its roots when it comes to offering colors on the forthcoming 27-inch iMac.

We are expecting Apple to launch the new iMac Pro in the Spring of 2022. We are also expecting a wide range of other upgrades, so be sure to stick around for more updates. While Apple's upcoming iMac will replace the Intel variant, it was recently reported that Apple still plans to launch new Macs with Intel chips. Moreover, the report also cites that Apple will use the LCD display for the 27-inch iMac instead of the mini-LED.

We will share more details on the iMac Pro as soon as further information is available. Share your expectations with us in the comments section below.