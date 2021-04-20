This Apple Silicon iMac Concept Features an iPad-Like Display With Flat Edges, Curved Corners, Mounted on a Pro Display XDR Stand

There are only a few hours left for Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event, and one of those announcements could include a redesigned iMac sporting a custom chipset. Before those announcements go official, though, we want you to check out this concept that basically increases the iPad Pro display and fuses it with the Pro Display XDR stand to create an ‘All in One’ machine in multiple finishes.

Previous Report Pegged the Apple Silicon iMac to Take Inspiration From the iPad Pro and Pro Display XDR

With razor-thin bezels, flat edges and more, this Apple Silicon iMac concept is much closer to reality than anything we have seen so far. In short, there are multiple color options shown in the concept, and you can see that the display mimics a large iPad Pro and is fused on the Pro Display XDR stand. However, the display is much thinner than your current-generation iMac because it would not need power-hungry components with a beefy cooling solution if Apple made it like this in real life.

Also, instead of having sharp corners, the display has rounded corners, which is a nice touch, though it would be possible for Apple to use the Pro Display XDR’s monitor and use it to house the innards. Previously, we believed that an Apple Silicon iMac would not be part of the announcements until a reliable leakster L0vetodream tweeted out that these machines would feature a redesign and will be offered in a variety of finishes.

A tipster before him stated that the Apple Silicon iMac would be sold in two display sizes, and will be fueled by an M1-based SoC that would sport a total of 12 cores. This can mean we should expect one of the most powerful products Apple has ever produced as a result of making its own custom silicon. We do believe it will be one jam-packed event, and if you want to know what else could be potentially announced, be sure to check out our complete roundup here.

If you want to livestream the event, you can see what time it will start in your local timezone here. Lastly, you can check ConceptsiPhone video below showcasing the Apple Silicon iMac concept and let us know what you thought about it.

News Source: ConceptsiPhone