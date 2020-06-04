Ian Bell: Project Cars 3 Will be a Game Changer With a Massively Involved Career Mode, Improved Handling, Amazing Force Feedback and Upgraded Base Physics

Project Cars 3 will be a game changer and will offer a massively involved career mode, according to the series’ creator and executive director Ian Bell.

The game was officially announced yesterday for PC and consoles, and following the announcement, Project Cars creator Ian Bell took to Twitter to talk about the next installment in the series. While Project Cars 2 already greatly improved handling compared to the original game, Project Cars 3 will offer even better handling with amazing force feedback. In addition, the title will feature upgraded and solidified base physics.

Project CARS 3 Gets Gorgeous First Reveal Trailer, Body Customization

“Project CRS 3 is a game changer”, Bell said on Twitter. “All of the sim you could want with all of the fun you could want. Handling is massively improved, input on pads is transformed and FFB is amazing. The career mode is massively involved. I hope you all enjoy. We're proud here.”

In some follow-up tweets, the executive director talked a bit more about the improvements in Project Cars 3.

It isn't. Same base physics upgraded, and consolidated. — Ian Bell CEO SMS, Executive Director Codemasters. (@bell_sms) June 3, 2020

They handle like they're supposed to :). They don't spin out at every turn, like read cars/race cars... — Ian Bell CEO SMS, Executive Director Codemasters. (@bell_sms) June 3, 2020

Not a jot, it's been improved a lot. I think it's the best handling I've felt in a game since Big Mother Truckers. — Ian Bell CEO SMS, Executive Director Codemasters. (@bell_sms) June 3, 2020

Project Cars Creators Slightly Mad Studios Bought by Codemasters, 3 Games in Development

Project Cars is slated for a release this summer on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. We've included yesterday's announcement trailer for the game down below: