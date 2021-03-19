Cyberpunk 2077 1.2 Update To Improve Vehicle Handling, Nerf Cops, and More

Cyberpunk 2077 ver. 1.2 was unfortunately delayed from its original February release date due to the recent cyber attack on CD Projekt Red, but it seems the update is likely coming soon, as the company has begun detailing some of its new features. These include an adjustment to police AI, which will make their response less aggressive and artificial-feeling, improvements to vehicle handling and combat controls, and more. You can check out a rundown of some of the features included in Cyberpunk 2077 ver. 1.2, below.

Cyberpunk 2077 New Mod Introduces Fast Travel Real Time Dynamic Camera Transitions

NCPD Quick Response Team too quick? This is an important step in addressing the behavior of the police in our game. It should decrease the problem of NPCs spawning behind players' backs and create an impression that it takes some time for the police to arrive at the crime scene after the crime has been reported. We've also added a recon "drone" unit to create the feeling of the police assessing the situation.

Vehicular manslaughter statistics higher than ever Analyzing feedback on our driving model suggested a lot of players were having issues with the speed of the steering. We have added a Steering Sensitivity slider to the Options menu. This allows the steering speed for all vehicles and all input devices to be slowed down, without affecting the maximum turn radius. When experiencing lower frame rates, our cars were harder to control. We traced this to some code that wasn't handling extreme changes in frame rate properly. The steering speed is now very consistent from 20 to 60+ FPS. Last, we looked at a bunch of tweaks to individual cars and adjusted some of them that were too twitchy in low frame rates, including the player's Archer Hella.

Rock & Roll for racers There are cases where our vehicles can get beached or high centered on stuff in Night City. We have now added an Unstuck feature that kicks in when you are accelerating and not moving. While holding down the accelerator, you can now rock the vehicle forward or back, or rotate it left/right.

Update your neuroprocessor drivers or die Dodge on double-tapping a movement key can be turned off in the Controls settings. The Dodge action can still be performed by double-tapping the Crouch(toggle) action key (default C). It should now be more feasible to move WASD bindings around the keyboard. There still remain a few bindings that need to be addressed, but these should be fixed in upcoming patches.

These all sound like welcome changes, but somewhat small scale given Cyberpunk 2077’s deep issues. Hopefully, this is just a portion of the improvements update 1.2 will have to offer.

Cyberpunk 2077 is out now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Stadia, although the game is not currently available to purchase digitally on PlayStation consoles. Last we heard, update 1.2 was slated for late March, although it’s currently without a specific release date.