Project CARS 3 Gets Gorgeous First Reveal Trailer, Body Customization

They say you can't improve upon perfection but Slightly Mad Studios aims to prove that old adage wrong with the latest trailer of Project Cars 3. With the studio still partnering up with Bandai Namco for publishing, the development team at Slightly Mad Studios is now under the Codemasters umbrella, a studio known for their Formula One and Dirt racing series.

Project Cars 3 was first announced back in 2018, roughly a year after the release of Project Cars 2. When Slightly Mad Studios' CEO Ian Bell first talked about the upcoming entry in their racing franchise, he had this to say about the title when it was early in development:

I'll let you know that Project CARS 3 will be more 'focused'... More 'fun'... We went to insane lengths with variation in pCARS2 and with that comes infinite balancing issues. We've learned a lesson here and although we have no intention of reducing content, we know what we need to fix, where we made design decisions that were, let's call it, 'sub-optimal'... Project CARS 3 will be more of a spiritual successor to Shift, but with all of the sim goodness everyone appreciates... The key focus though is on fun and not biting off more than we can properly chew and digest. Absolutely not. It will be even more detailed. That's why I mentioned that we won't be losing any 'sim goodness'... Real cars aren't hard to drive. It's more 'Shift' in terms of us giving you less of a 'sandbox' and more of a fun game. Aside from that, we plan to really go to town on sim goodness...

The last entry, Project CARS 2, was both praised and hindered by its focus on precision and sim elements. With the emphasis shifting to be more in line with the Shift racing titles, expect to see more news on accessibility and a lower barrier of entry while still keeping enough sim elements intact to appeal to longtime series fans.

Project CARS 3 is already on track for a Summer 2020 release across Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. With no big moves announced by Epic Games, expect to see Project CARS 3 make its PC debut on Steam.