Project CARS 3 Is Coming Out August 28th on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One
A fresh press release from BANDAI NAMCO revealed the release date for Project CARS 3. The third entry in the racing game franchise will be available on August 28th. Slightly Mad Studios CEO said a while ago that the game would be more focused and fun, like Shift, compared to Project CARS 2. As a reminder, the developer was acquired by Codemasters last year.
Project CARS 3 will feature all the authentic motorsport and racing content fans expect: the biggest car roster in the franchise’s history, new tracks (including venues such as the home of the Brazilian Grand Prix, Interlagos, and the roads of Tuscany), plus an exciting, fully-fledged career mode that will entice players on a driver’s journey from weekend warrior to racing legend. Also new to the franchise with Project CARS 3 are authentic car upgrades, customisation and personalisation options for both cars and drivers, and improved assists to welcome newcomers into the thrilling world of motor racing at its most intense.YOUR ULTIMATE DRIVER JOURNEY
- RACE OVER 200 ELITE-BRAND RACE & ROAD CARS
- OVER 140 GLOBAL TRACKS
- MAKE EACH CAR YOUR OWN
- NEW JOURNEY, NEW GAME MODESOWN YOUR JOURNEY - RACE TO EARN CREDITS AND XP TO:
- BUY AND OWN HUNDREDS OF CARS
- CUSTOMIZE YOUR CARS’ LIVERIES
- PERSONALIZE YOUR DRIVERS
- UPGRADE CARS WITH REALISTIC PERFORMANCE PARTSFEEL EACH MOMENT
- FULLY SCALABLE ASSISTS FOR ALL SKILL LEVELS
- NEW TYRE MODEL FOR CONVINCING & FUN HANDLING
- 24-HOUR CYCLE, DYNAMIC ALL-SEASONS, ALL-WEATHER RACING
- UNRIVALLED CONTROLLER EXPERIENCE
- VISCERAL SENSE OF SPEED
- INTENSE CRASH EFFECTS AND AUTHENTIC CAR-CONTACT
- ENHANCED AIEARN EVERY WIN
- NEW AND DEEPLY ENGAGING CAREER MODE
- BATTLE YOUR WAY UP FROM WEEKEND WARRIOR TO RACING LEGEND
- NEW & COMPELLING MULTIPLAYER AND COMMUNITY MODES
- FUN & EXCITING DAILY CHALLENGES
The publisher also sent over a gallery of new screenshots for Project CARS 3, which is certainly looking better than ever; check it out below.
