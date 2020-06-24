Project CARS 3 Is Coming Out August 28th on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

A fresh press release from BANDAI NAMCO revealed the release date for Project CARS 3. The third entry in the racing game franchise will be available on August 28th. Slightly Mad Studios CEO said a while ago that the game would be more focused and fun, like Shift, compared to Project CARS 2. As a reminder, the developer was acquired by Codemasters last year.

Project CARS 3 will feature all the authentic motorsport and racing content fans expect: the biggest car roster in the franchise’s history, new tracks (including venues such as the home of the Brazilian Grand Prix, Interlagos, and the roads of Tuscany), plus an exciting, fully-fledged career mode that will entice players on a driver’s journey from weekend warrior to racing legend. Also new to the franchise with Project CARS 3 are authentic car upgrades, customisation and personalisation options for both cars and drivers, and improved assists to welcome newcomers into the thrilling world of motor racing at its most intense. YOUR ULTIMATE DRIVER JOURNEY RACE OVER 200 ELITE-BRAND RACE & ROAD CARS

OVER 140 GLOBAL TRACKS

MAKE EACH CAR YOUR OWN

NEW JOURNEY, NEW GAME MODES OWN YOUR JOURNEY - RACE TO EARN CREDITS AND XP TO: BUY AND OWN HUNDREDS OF CARS

CUSTOMIZE YOUR CARS’ LIVERIES

PERSONALIZE YOUR DRIVERS

UPGRADE CARS WITH REALISTIC PERFORMANCE PARTS FEEL EACH MOMENT FULLY SCALABLE ASSISTS FOR ALL SKILL LEVELS

NEW TYRE MODEL FOR CONVINCING & FUN HANDLING

24-HOUR CYCLE, DYNAMIC ALL-SEASONS, ALL-WEATHER RACING

UNRIVALLED CONTROLLER EXPERIENCE

VISCERAL SENSE OF SPEED

INTENSE CRASH EFFECTS AND AUTHENTIC CAR-CONTACT

ENHANCED AI EARN EVERY WIN NEW AND DEEPLY ENGAGING CAREER MODE

BATTLE YOUR WAY UP FROM WEEKEND WARRIOR TO RACING LEGEND

NEW & COMPELLING MULTIPLAYER AND COMMUNITY MODES

FUN & EXCITING DAILY CHALLENGES

The publisher also sent over a gallery of new screenshots for Project CARS 3, which is certainly looking better than ever; check it out below.

Ian Bell: Project Cars 3 Will be a Game Changer With a Massively Involved Career Mode, Improved Handling, Amazing Force Feedback and Upgraded Base Physics