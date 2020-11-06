ASUS's Nordic representative has warned of low AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card stock at launch. The statement comes through Sweclockers Forums where ASUS's Nordic brand rep, David Hammer, has revealed that AMD's Radeon RX 6800 XT is expected to sell out within minutes after launch.

ASUS Warns of Low AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Stock at Launch, Custom AIB Models Arrive 1-2 Weeks Later

Previously, retailers had reported that the AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards would have limited stock at launch. The stock issues were reportedly more specific to the Radeon RX 6900 XT which is going to be an AMD exclusive variant for the time being. However, newer reports suggest that even the Radeon RX 6800 XT supply would be very limited and AIB partners are expecting the stock to be sold out within minutes of the launch.

Following is the statement from the ASUS rep regarding the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT stock:

It will be quite limited: more RX6800, fewer 6800XT ... as with basically all graphics cards now, we expect that everything will be gone in a few minutes so you need to hang on the lock. Then it is 1-2 weeks later until we start delivering our Partners cards, too early to say what the supply looks like there, but the demand will probably continue to be great. via Sweclockers Forums

David also confirmed that the AMD Radeon RX 6800 series partners cards will be available around a week or two after the launch. He doesn't have high hopes for them to be in greater quantities either so we might be looking at a repeat of what we saw during the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series launch day. The Radeon RX 6800 on the other hand is expected to have a higher stock than the RX 6800 XT and RX 6900 XT but due to higher demand, the card may also be sold out fast despite the bigger stock.

"Yesterday I asked polish shop about preorders and they confirmed that there will be option but they don't know yet when. Also they said they expect problems with stock as it was with Nvidia gpus." via AMD Subreddit "It should be quite difficult to get a new card to be cool. To be honest, it is quite unexpected that Lisa Su dares to bet on this release date. I think it should only start to increase in December. In fact, the production capacity has always been sufficient, but how much of these production capacity of Navi may depend on Sony and Microsoft's next-gen consoles." (Google Translation) PTT Forums

AMD has already promised that they are working with retailers and partners to prevent scalpers from getting their hands on the cards at launch. But yesterday, we still saw scalpers manage to grab the newly launched Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs which have now been listed at eBay with much higher prices. As for the partner cards,

ASUS has already showcased three variants for its Radeon RX 6000 series custom lineup which include the ROG STRIX LC, ROG STRIX & TUF Gaming models. These include Radeon RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 based variants only.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT "Big Navi 21 XT" GPU Powered 16 GB Graphics Card

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT will come packed with the Navi 21 XT GPU which is a cut-down SKU featuring 72 Compute Units or 4608 SPs. The card will also feature 16 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit bus interface, a 512 GB/s total bandwidth, and clock speeds of 2015 MHz base and 2250 MHz boost at reference specs. The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT also packs 72 Ray Accelerators which are dedicated for real-time raytracing workloads. The card will feature a based TBP of 300W with factory overclocked models pushing it above 350W and will arrive at a later date.

In addition to the standard memory, the Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards will also feature 128 MB of Infinity Cache on the GPU die. The cache will help boost bandwidth for higher performance at resolutions beyond 1080p HD. The 128 MB Infinity Cache boosts the standard 512 GB/s bandwidth by 3.25x, delivering an effective bandwidth of up to 1.664 TB/s across all Big Navi GPU based graphics cards.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 "Big Navi 21 XL" GPU Powered 16 GB Graphics Card

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 graphics card will feature an even more cut down Navi 21 "Big Navi" GPU with 60 Compute Units of 3840 stream processors. The AMD Navi 21 XL GPU is going to feature clock speeds of 1815 MHz game and 2105 MHz boost clocks at reference specs.

It was also stated that the AMD Radeon RX 6800 with Navi 21 XL GPU could feature a TBP of 250W at stock clocks. The card will feature the same VRAM config of 16 GB GDDR6 memory, a 256-bit bus interface with the memory clocking in at 16 Gbps which will deliver a net bandwidth of 512GB/s.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Cards Pricing & Availability

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards will be available starting 8th of December. The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is said to carry a price tag of $999 US and is expected to be a reference only model for this year unless AMD gives its AIB partners a greenlight for custom variants which may be in the plans. The Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 will be launching in the retail market on 18th November for $649 US and $579 US, respectively.





