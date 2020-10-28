The AMD Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards are official and they come in two Big Navi "RDNA 2" GPU powered flavors, the Radeon RX 6800 XT and the Radeon RX 6800. The AMD Radeon RX 6800 series of graphics cards are made for enthusiasts gamers, offering huge gains over its predecessors and insane performance out of the box.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 "Big Navi" RDNA 2 Graphics Cards Official - RX 6800 XT 16 GB For $649 US, RX 6800 16 GB Too For $579 US

AMD's Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards are based on the same RDNA 2 GPU architecture that is powering the rest of the Radeon RX 6000 series lineup. The main difference is that the GPU AMD decided to feature on its Radeon RX 6800 series is the fastest chip they have ever designed for the gaming segment and hence known as "Big Navi". It's the biggest gaming chip AMD has ever made on the FinFET 7nm process node and features an upgraded architecture which carries much higher efficiency and performance per watt.

Watch The AMD Radeon RX 6000 “RDNA 2” Series Desktop Graphics Cards Unveil Live Here

The Radeon RX 6800 series from AMD comes in two flavors, the Navi 21 XT powered Radeon RX 6800 XT and the Navi 21 XL powered Radeon RX 6800. Both graphics cards are positioned against NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards and feature insane specs, brand new features and stunning price points for the performance they offer. Following is a look at the specs of both cards before we give a breakdown the architectural and feature side.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT "Big Navi 21 XT" GPU Powered 16 GB Graphics Card

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT will come packed with the Navi 21 XT GPU which is a cut-down SKU featuring 72 Compute Units or 4608 SPs. The card will also feature 16 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit bus interface, a 512 GB/s total bandwidth, and clock speeds of 2015 MHz base and 2250 MHz boost at reference specs. The card will feature a based TBP of 300W with factory overclocked models pushing it above 350W and will arrive at a later date.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 "Big Navi 21 XL" GPU Powered 16 GB Graphics Card

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 graphics card will feature an even more cut down Navi 21 "Big Navi" GPU with 60 Compute Units of 3840 stream processors. The card will feature the same VRAM config of 16 GB GDDR6 memory, a 256-bit bus interface but it was reported that the card will end up with a slightly lower memory clock of 14 Gbps which will deliver a net bandwidth of 448 GB/s. The GPU is going to feature clock speeds of 1815 MHz game and 2105 MHz boost clocks at reference specs. It was also stated that the AMD Radeon RX 6800 with Navi 21 XL GPU could feature a TBP of 250W at stock clocks.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6700 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Navi 22 (XL?) Navi 22 (XT?) Navi 21 XL Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XTX Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Compute Units TBA 40 64 72 80 Stream Processors TBA 2560 4096 4608 5120 TMUs/ROPs TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA Base Clock TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA Game Clock TBA TBA 1815 MHz 2015 MHz 2040 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA 2105 MHz 2250 MHz 2330 MHz Memory Size 12 GB GDDR6 12 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 192-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 14 Gbps? 16 Gbps? 14 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth 320 GB/s 384 GB/s 448 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s TDP TBA TBA 290W TBP? 320W TBP? >320W TBP? Price TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA

AMD Radeon RX 6800 Series With Triple-Fan Cooling Solution

As for the designs themselves, the Radeon RX 6800 flagship cooling design looks amazing with the red and black design. The card features a triple axial-tech fan setup on the shroud and has a large aluminum heatsink that runs beneath it. The card has a LED-lit Radeon logo on the side and there is a large cut out on the side for the fans to vent out hot air. This design is very reminiscent of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 series Founders Edition cooler. The card will feature dual 8-pin power and display ports would include a USB Type-C (VirtualLink), 1 HDMI, and 2 DisplayPort connectors.

The card also features a fancy backplate along with a retention bracket to hold the cooler in place. The Radeon RX "Big Navi" GPU looks like it will come in the standard 2-slot reference design which is the same as NVIDIA's flagship RTX 3080 but not as huge as the triple-slot GeForce RTX 3090.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 Series Graphics Cards Pricing & Availability

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards will be available starting 18th of November. The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT is said to carry a price tag of $649 US while the Radeon RX 6800 will be carrying a price tag of $579 US. Both graphics cards will have custom variants available which will be sold at a later date.