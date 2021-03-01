ASUS ROG Phone 5 Specs Leak Reveals 18GB RAM; Highest Memory Count on a Smartphone Yet

After it was leaked that the upcoming ASUS ROG Phone 5 would feature 16GB RAM, we would figure that no Android flagship phone maker would cross that threshold for a long period. Well, the latest leak caught us by surprise, and we believe it will do the same to you because the ROG Phone 5 could be the first to tout 18GB of RAM.

Remaining Specs of the ROG Phone 5 to Remain the Same, According to Fresh Specs Leak

Apparently, a new model of the ROG Phone 5 has shown up on Geekbench 5, and where previously, the upcoming flagship featured 16GB RAM, the latest specs leak shows 18GB RAM. Assuming this turns out to be true, it will be the first flagship smartphone in the entire world to sport this much memory. To be honest, even sporting 16GB RAM will be overkill for the upcoming handset, but it looks like ASUS wanted to have bragging rights for this little specifications bump.

ASUS ROG Phone 5 to Feature Snapdragon 888, Possibly Improved Cooling, and 16GB RAM, According to Fresh Leak

Of course, consumers who intend on picking up the ROG Phone 5 should be aware that incorporating more memory chips on a smartphone will increase its power usage, not that future flagship owners have anything to worry about. That is because it is ROG Phone 5’s reported battery capacity is 6,000mAh, which will not just increase its battery timing, but its thickness too. More details from the specs leak shows that the flagship will feature the Snapdragon 888, not the Snapdragon 888 Plus.

We say this because we found out additional details in the screenshot. It reveals the codename ‘Lahaina,’ which corresponds to the Snapdragon 888. For those wondering, previous information mentioned that the Snapdragon 888 Plus’ codename was Lahaina+, but that isn’t mentioned in the screenshot anywhere. If you are disappointed, do keep in mind that the Snapdragon 888 can probably run at higher clock speeds if the temperatures are kept in check using a beefy cooling solution.

After all, the ROG Phone 3 was able to run the Snapdragon 865 Plus at a speed of 3.40GHz instead of 3.10GHz on the prime core, indicating that the ROG Phone 5 might achieve the same. All these details are in-line with previous leaks, including the Snapdragon 888’s single-core and multi-core results. Though you can see an increase in the scores compared to the previous-generation silicon, these pale compared to the A14 Bionic.

When ASUS finally gets around to releasing the ROG Phone 5 later this month, will you want to pick up the 18GB RAM variant? Tell us down in the comments.

