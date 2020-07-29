Snapdragon 865 Plus Can Reach 3.40GHz on Its Prime Core, up From 3.10GHz While Running Very Cool in the ROG Phone 3

When Qualcomm officially unveiled the Snapdragon 865 Plus, the company mentioned that apart from sporting higher clock speeds than the Snapdragon 865, there were a few extras too, such as support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. What Qualcomm failed to leave out from the fine print was that its latest and greatest mobile chipset can also reach higher clock speeds if it is able to maintain lower temperatures. The newly launched ASUS ROG Phone 3 showcases exactly that, according to the latest information shared by a tipster.

Screenshot Shows Both CPU and GPU Don’t Go Past 36 Degrees Celsius

An image shared by Twitter tipster Digital Chat Station reveals the potential of the Snapdragon 865 Plus, just as long as the thermal solution of the smartphone can dissipate heat effectively. The image shows that the 3.10GHz Prime Core can reach a speed of 3.40GHz while maintaining a temperature of 36 degrees Celsius only. That’s an impressive result and if you think about it, if the Snapdragon 865 Plus can maintain such thermals and clock speeds, it can do fairly well in less bulkier flagships than the ROG Phone 3.

Some versions of the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 will reportedly feature the Snapdragon 865 Plus, and even if these models don’t sport the same beefy cooling solution as the one found inside the ROG Phone 3, it’s possible the Snapdragon 865 Plus’ Prime Core can run at 3.40GHz while rocking decent thermals. However, the processor might not be running at cool as the metrics you’re seeing right now.

Tortoise, ROG3 engineering machine can also be overclocked, the main frequency of the Snapdragon 865 Plus can be dried to 3.4GHz, and the refresh rate can be dried to 160Hz[允傳] — Digital Chat Station (@StationChat) July 29, 2020

The latest finding also highlights the overclocking potential of the Snapdragon 865 Plus and this SoC might set the stage for the upcoming Snapdragon 875’s overclocking capability. Keep in mind that the Snapdragon 875 is said to be made on the 5nm node, resulting in improved efficiency for higher performance. However, before you get excited, we’re not sure if ASUS’ custom overclocking software allows the Prime Core to reach these speeds or if Qualcomm allows the Snapdragon 865 Plus to reach these frequencies on its own.

What we do know is that additional non-gaming Android flagship smartphones will soon feature the Snapdragon 865 Plus so we’ll see if these handsets can maintain the same results or not.

News Source: Twitter (Digital Chat Station)