ASUS ROG Phone 5 to Feature Snapdragon 888, Possibly Improved Cooling, and 16GB RAM, According to Fresh Leak

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 could launch very soon, thanks to the latest leak highlighting its potential hardware specifications. Just like any other gaming smartphone, we should expect top-notch and high-performing internals, along with a hefty amount of cooling to keep the temperatures in check. However, surprisingly, the ROG Phone 5 isn’t expected to feature a ‘Plus’ variant of Qualcomm’s flagship chipset, which is evident in the latest leak.

ROG Phone 5 Won’t Use a Snapdragon 888 Plus, Which Is Rumored to Arrive in H2, 2021

According to Geekbench 5, the ASUS ROG Phone 5 will apparently feature the Snapdragon 888. We found this out by checking additional details in the screenshot below. It reveals the codename ‘Lahaina,’ which corresponds to the Snapdragon 888. For those wondering, previous information mentioned that the Snapdragon 888 Plus’ codename was Lahaina+, but that isn’t mentioned in the screenshot anywhere.

This is strange to see because ASUS has used the ‘Plus’ variant Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chipset for two generations now, so why make the switch? It’s possible the Snapdragon 888 Plus would provide little to no benefit over the regular Snapdragon 888. Also, with an improved cooling expected on the ROG Phone 5, ASUS probably believes that it can get the Snapdragon 888’s performance cores to run at higher clock speeds without throttling, much like the case with the ROG Phone 3, where the Snapdragon 865 Plus was running at 3.40GHz instead of 3.10GHz on the prime core.

More information from the screenshot reveals the ASUS ROG Phone 5 might be offered with 16GB of RAM. Seeing the amount of RAM that rivals gaming laptops have started to pick up the pace and since Android’s memory management isn’t considered legendary, users will have ample headroom to open several apps and leave them running in the background.

The single-core and multi-core scores are decent, though these results continue to lag behind the A14 Bionic. We can also see that the ROG Phone 5 is running the latest version of Android, which is nice to see, but we hope future software support is provided too. We can expect the unveiling of the gaming smartphone soon, and given its impressive list of hardware, we don’t expect it to come cheap. As always, we’ll continue to update you on its launch, so stay tuned.

