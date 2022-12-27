iPad mini 7 In The Works With New SoC, Apple Rumored To Release It As Early As Late 2023

Apple continues to work on compact tablets since there is likely still a use case for such a product. Succeeding the iPad mini 6 will be the iPad mini 7, according to one analyst, who also provides a small amount of information regarding its potential launch timeline.

Apple could also delay the iPad mini 7 launch to early 2024, possibly due to ongoing economic circumstances

The prediction was made by TF International Securities analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, stating that Apple could begin mass shipments of the iPad mini 7 by the end of 2023. This statement suggests that the smaller slate could launch sometime in Q4 2023, but Kuo also says that there is a possibility that mass shipments will happen in the first half of 2024.

Considering that there is an ongoing economic downturn, we believe that Apple will likely wait until the storm has passed and then proceed to launch the iPad mini 7. After all, it makes little sense to put a product into mass production and have few people purchase them due to their decreased budget as a result of ongoing inflation. Kuo believes that the iPad mini 7’s selling point will be its SoC.

Ming-Chi Kuo's prediction of the iPad mini 7

Unfortunately, the analyst does not provide any information on which chipset could Apple use to power it. However, considering that the iPad mini 6 uses the A15 Bionic, the iPad mini 7 could take advantage of the 4nm A16 Bionic found in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Even then, if Apple does not price the device competitively, consumers may not be attracted to it, especially when the iPad mini 6 is sold at discounted prices right now.

We also do not have reason to believe that Apple needs to change the iPad mini 7’s design. As such, it could sport the same 8.3-inch IPS LCD screen, but we do hope that the tablet gets an increase in RAM count and the number of camera sensors at the back so that there is some differentiation between the two product generations.

News Source: Ming-Chi Kuo