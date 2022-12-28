MSI’s Flagship TITAN GT77 HX Laptop To Feature World’s First 4K & 144Hz Mini LED Display

MSI has just announced that its upcoming TITAN GT77 HX 13V Laptop will be the world's first to feature a 4K & 144Hz Mini LED display.

Specifications of the MSI Titan GT77 HX Laptop were leaked out a few weeks ago which confirmed that it would feature Intel's latest Raptor Lake-HX 13th Gen CPUs and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 GPU family.

MSI - the innovative computing manufacturer in gaming laptops - proudly announces that its flagship gaming laptop Titan GT77 will be the world’s first laptop featuring a 4K/144Hz Mini LED display, which is also the most premium laptop display right now.The 4K/144Hz display on Titan GT77 is powered by AUO’s AmLED Mini LED technology, which promises super-bright backlighting, decent HDR performance, and a wide-enough color gamut. The peak brightness of the display is over 1000 nits, which is 2.5 times brighter compared to regular LCD, and thanks to its 1008 dimming zones, sharper image quality with less halo effect could be expected.

The super-high peak brightness along with exclusive AmLED’s Adaptive Control Technology that precisely and dynamically adjust images in real time also brings decent HDR performance. The Titan GT77 has been certified as VESA DisplayHDR 1000 and guarantees an immersive HDR experience in game or streaming.

To present as much color as possible, the display on Titan GT77 sports a super-wide 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, which perfectly meets the need for immersive gaming or entertainment. Last but not least, thanks to the MSI exclusive True Color technology, every Mini LED panel on Titan GT77 will be strictly examined before assembly and promises the most accurate color reproduction to every enthusiast around the globe.

The new Titan GT77 will be officially launched at CES 2023 and more exclusive features could be expected, including world-leading processing power & next-gen GeForce laptop GPU performance, which can drive more frames in a game and be beautifully represented with the world’s first 4K/144Hz Mini LED display.