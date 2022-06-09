Apple Rumored to Launch a New 14.1-Inch iPad Pro With M2 Chip, mini-LED Display, and ProMotion in Early 2023

Apple recently hosted its WWDC 2022 event and announced the latest M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. The company also announced iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 with a boatload of new features and under the hood improvements. For iOS 16, the highlight of the update will be the new Lock Screen with widgets. iPadOS 16, on the other hand, features a new multitasking interface called Stage Manager. Apple is narrowing the gap between a Mac and an iPad as the prior will feature Stage Manager as well. We are now hearing that Apple is working on a new iPad Pro model with a bigger 14.1-inch mini-LED display and support for ProMotion. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple is Developing a New 14.1-Inch iPad Pro Model With an M2 Chip, mini-LED Display, and ProMotion, Launch Rumored For Early 2023

The news is shared by display analyst Ross Young on Twitter, citing that Apple is developing a new iPad Pro model with a bigger 14.1-inch display. Young's supply chain sources also suggest that the new iPad Pro model will come with a mini-LED display and support for ProMotion technology. At this point in time, the biggest iPad that Apple offers holds a 12.9-inch display.

Confirmed the 14.1" iPad Pro is being developed with our supply chain sources. It will have MiniLEDs and ProMotion. Not sure of the timing, but early 2023 may be more likely. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) June 9, 2022

Previously, Twitter user Majin Bu who has a mixed track record also stated that Apple is developing a new 14.1-inch iPad Pro. He also mentions that the new iPad Pro model will be powered by Apple's recently announced M2 chip coupled with 512GB of storage and 16GB of memory for the baseline variant. Other than this, he also claims that the latest M2 chip is also expected to power the 11-inch iPad Pro which will come with more or less the same design. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro will also be equipped with an M2 chip and it will feature slimmer bezels, so the overall footprint could be smaller.

Ross Young has a solid track record and he has now confirmed rumors of a 14.1-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display and potentially powered by the M2 chip. Altogether, we are expecting Apple to announce three new iPad Pro models next year. However, Majin Bu has previously claimed that Apple will announce the new iPad Pro models at an October or November event. Ross Young claims that Apple will announce the new 14.1-inch iPad Pro model in early 2023.

