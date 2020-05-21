Apple Watch Series 5 is a Cool $100 Off Today, Now Just $299
Right now, this very second, you can own an Apple Watch Series 5 smartwatch for a low price of just $299. Order now to secure yourself a piece!
40mm Apple Watch Series 5 in Gold with Pink Sport Band Currently Seeing Huge $100 Discount
The Apple Watch Series 5 is the top of the line smartwatch from Apple. It features an always-on display, a waterproof design, a large Retina display and whatnot. And right now, it's more affordable than ever if you go for the Gold model with Pink Sport Band.
Though the similarities between the Series 4 and Series 5 are quite striking but there's no way you'd want to skip on that always-on Retina display on the latter. Whether you are resting or working out, the display stays on to show you all the necessary bits to keep you updated without having to raise your wrist. Then there's the built-in compass which is nothing but handy in situation in which a map is involved. Or, if you just want to know which side is up.
GPS
Always-On Retina display
30% larger screen
Swimproof
ECG app
Electrical and optical heart sensors
Built-in compass
Elevation
Emergency SOS
Fall detection
Deals on the Apple Watch Series 5 aren't that rare, but a $100 discount surely is. We recommend picking this deal up immediately if you always wanted a Series 5 wearable for yourself. Even if you are planning on gifting it to someone, you're saving a great deal here.
Buy Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 40mm) - Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sport Band - Was $399, now just $299
While you are here, be sure to check out these solid deals as well:
- Save $200 on the Base Model 16-inch MacBook Pro in Silver – Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Pro Graphics
- Apple Watch Series 3 is a Wild Deal for $179, Don’t Miss it!
- Save up to $60 on the 10.2-inch iPad 7, Starting at Just $279 for 32GB Model
- Google Pixel 3 Back in Stock, Renewed, Fully Unlocked for Low Price of $279
- Apple’s Latest-Generation iPod touch Gets Rare $20 Discount, Now Just $179
- Renewed Cellular Apple Watch Series 3 Going Hot for Just $231
- Save $360 on a Renewed iPhone 11 Pro with 512GB Storage, Now Just $999
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter