Renewed Cellular Apple Watch Series 3 Going Hot for Just $231

Save big on a cellular-capable Apple Watch Series 3 for a low price of just $231 if you’re taking the renewed route on Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 3 was the first Apple Watch from the company that featured cellular connectivity. Essentially, it mirrors the phone number on your iPhone, allowing you to make and receive phone calls or use data without having your iPhone in your pocket. This also means that it allows you to stream songs from Apple Music or Spotify while you are out and about - no phone needed. Right now, you can grab the wearable that started the cellular revolution for a low price of just $231.

The model available for that low price is the one with a 38mm case size, which is the smaller one of the two sizes available. This model comes in a wonderful Space Gray finish with the black Sport Band, which is obviously the best version of the wearable you can buy.

Despite being available for a long time now, the Series 3 smartwatch is extremely powerful and great at what it is supposed to do. It runs the latest version of watchOS software, which means that you get the benefits of all the software features advertised on Apple’s official website. But not only that, you also get a waterproof design, allowing you to keep track of workouts that involve a swimming pool. Bet you didn’t see that one coming.

Since this is an Amazon renewed product, therefore you will get a 90-day guarantee and everything will work and look brand new. In short, you are saving a lot of money taking the renewed route. Also, keep in mind that cellular Apple Watch are completely dependent on whether or not your carrier supports it. Please check compatibility before buying.

Buy Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 38MM) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band (Renewed) - $231

