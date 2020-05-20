Apple Watch Series 3 is a Wild Deal for $179, Don’t Miss it!
Don’t miss the deal on the Apple Watch Series 3 that brings the price down to a far reasonable $179.
Save $20 on the Apple Watch Series 3 in this Limited Time Deal, Now Just $179
Apple Watch Series 3 was a huge turning point for Cupertino’s wearable lineup. Not only did it introduce cellular connectivity to the Apple Watch lineup but added a proper waterproof design, allowing you to take your workouts to the next level. Right now, the GPS-only model of the Series 3 is currently discounted to $179, making it the perfect first-wearable to own if you are an iPhone user.
GPS
Retina display
Swimproof
Optical heart sensor
Stores music, podcasts, and audiobooks
Elevation
Emergency SOS
S3 chip with dual-core processor
watchOS with Activity trends, cycle tracking, hearing health innovations, and the App Store on your wrist
Aluminum case
This particular deal applies to the 38mm version with Space Gray aluminum case and black Sport Band. You get a Retina display to interact with the watch itself, a built-in GPS to track your workouts in detail, an optical heart sensor, Emergency SOS, a powerful dual-core S3 processor and more.
If you want an Apple Watch to track your workouts or just for notifications, then you can’t go wrong with the Series 3 at all. It has all the great features of the top-end models but in a wonderful, value-for-money package.
Buy Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) - Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band - Was $199, now just $179
