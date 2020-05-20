Apple’s latest-generation MacBook Pro with 16-inch Retina display and Core i7 is currently seeing a $200 discount on Amazon.

16-inch MacBook Pro with Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics Currently $200 Off

The new 16-inch MacBook Pro packs everything ‘pro users’ have been asking for. Starting at $2,399, it might seem a little expensive, but it’s actually great value for money. And right now, you can get the base model for a starting price of $2,199 instead, saving you $200 instantly.

This particular MacBook Pro model on sale features a Core i7 processor with 6 cores clocked at 2.6GHz. You can expect Turbo Boost frequencies of up to 4.5GHz. There’s also AMD Radeon graphics here - Radeon Pro 5300M with 4GB GDDR6 memory to be exact. You also get 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, Touch Bar, Touch ID and an Escape key. Obviously, there’s a brand new 16-inch display in this notebook which is of the Retina variety. What that essentially means is that this panel is ultra sharp and makes everything pop out.

On the ports front, you get four Thunderbolt 3 ports which are ready to be expanded into anything at all. Need an Ethernet port? Just plug in your favorite dongle and off you go. HDMI? Welcome to dongle city.

The deal is currently available on the Silver model only. At the time of writing, the Space Gray model was completely sold out, which is a shame. We absolutely love the stealthy look of Space Gray devices, but Silver will resonate well with the minimalists among us.

Buy New Apple MacBook Pro (16-Inch, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage, 2.6GHz Intel Core i7) - Silver - Was $2,399, now just $2,199

