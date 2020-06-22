Apple Watch Series 1, Series 2 Will Not Be Updated to watchOS 7
Apple previewed its watchOS 7 update during the WWDC 2020 keynote but not all models previously released by the company will receive the update. If you currently own the Apple Watch Series 1 or the Apple Watch Series 2, then it won’t be getting updated to watchOS 7.
What this means is that the newer models, such as the Apple Watch Series 3 and later will be getting updated to watchOS 7 so if you want to experience the newest features, you’re going to have to upgrade down the road. Before previewing watchOS 7, Apple had only dropped software support for the original Apple Watch and it was only a matter of time before the newer models would be added to the list.
If you remember, the Apple Watch Series 1 replaced it in the lineup with a faster chip alongside Apple Watch Series 2. If you want to keep track of other previews Apple showcased during its WWDC 2020 keynote, everything you’re looking for has been given below.
- iOS 14 Announced With New Home screen, Widgets, and Improved Siri
- iPadOS 14 Announced With New Design Language, Siri Improvements, Home Screen Widgets & More
- Apple Unveils tvOS 14 at WWDC 2020: Brings Support for Xbox Elite 2, Multi-User Support, and More
- New AirPods Features Include Automatic Switching Between Devices and Calls, With Spatial Audio Coming to AirPods Pro
- macOS Big Sur Official – New Dock Designs, Updated Widgets, Fresh Control Center and an Aesthetically Upgraded UI for Apps
- iOS 14 / iPadOS 14 Beta Compatible Devices [List]
Products mentioned in this post
USD 119.31
USD 193.58
USD 183.92
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter