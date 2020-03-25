Apple Suppliers Optimistic About Magic Keyboard Orders – Production Reportedly Ramping up

There seems to be no slowdown in Magic Keyboard orders from Apple’s suppliers side, at least according to the latest report. Despite growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, things are looking up for the technology giant.

Magic Keyboard Orders for 16-inch MacBook Pro, 2020 MacBook Air, and iPad Pro Accessory Picking up

An unnamed source connected closely to DigiTimes talks about production ramping up for Magic Keyboard orders. Since Apple has introduced a new mechanism for different MacBook models, it will help to diversify orders. The first product to sport the new keyboard was the 16-inch MacBook Pro, with Apple stating that it’s more durable, and delivers more tactility to the user, resulting in a better typing experience.

New Apple AR Glasses Launch Set for 2022, as Company’s Suppliers Are Busy in Development

The second notebook from Apple to feature the newly designed Magic Keyboard is the 2020 MacBook Air. This just makes the 13-inch MacBook Pro the ‘odd one out’. This means that Apple will soon have a replacement for this model. According to a previous report, the company is expected to release a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro, and we expect it to launch sometime during H2 2020. Apple could achieve a small display size increase on the upcoming model by cutting down those bezels while maintaining the same footprint of the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

The last two products that employ the use of the Magic Keyboard are the accessories catered to the 2020 iPad Pro family. They offer 1mm of key travel and feature a trackpad for improved productivity. Considering that iOS 13.4 now provides proper mouse support, a lot of customers will now be looking at the current and previous-generation iPad Pro as portable and proper notebook replacements, so the Magic Keyboard accessory should come in very handy here.

Here’s some more Apple-related content if you’re interested.

Source: DigiTimes