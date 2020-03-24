Download iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4 for iPhone and iPad [OTA Links]

You can now go ahead and download iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 final version for both iPhone and iPad over the air and as full IPSW updates.

Users Can Now Download iOS 13.4 / iPadOS 13.4 Over the Air as a Free Update, Packs Lots of New Features Including Performance Enhancements

iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 has been in beta for quite a while now, with the GM update being seeded to developers just last week. And today, Apple has finally released the final version of the software for everyone to download over the air. Before we do anything else, let's have a look at the completely changelog of the update, which you can find below.

iOS 13.4 Features and Changes

iOS 13.4 introduces new Memoji stickers and ‌iCloud Drive‌ folder sharing from the Files app. This update also contains bug fixes and improvements. Memoji

- Nine new Memoji stickers, including Smiling Face with Hearts, Hands Pressed Together, and Party Face Files

- ‌iCloud Drive‌ folder sharing from the Files app

- Controls to limit access only to people you explicitly invite or grant access to anyone with the folder link

- Permissions to choose who can make changes and upload files and who can only view and download files - Always-visible controls to delete, move, reply to, or compose a message in conversation view

- Responses to encrypted emails are automatically encrypted when you have configured S/MIME App Store with Apple Arcade

- Universal Purchase support enables the use of a singular purchase of a participating app across ‌iPhone‌, iPod touch, ‌iPad‌, Mac, and Apple TV

- Recently played Arcade games appear in the Arcade tab so you can continue playing on ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPod touch‌, ‌iPad‌, Mac, and ‌Apple TV‌

- List view for See All Games ‌CarPlay‌

- Third-party navigation app support for the ‌CarPlay‌ Dashboard

- In-call information appears on the ‌CarPlay‌ Dashboard Augmented Reality

- AR Quick Look supports audio playback in USDZ files Keyboard

- Predictive typing support for Arabic This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements. This update:

- Adds status bar indicator to display when VPN has disconnected on ‌iPhone‌ models with all-screen displays

- Fixes an issue in Camera where the viewfinder may appear as a black screen after launch

- Addresses an issue where ‌Photos‌ may appear to use excess storage

- Resolves an issue in ‌Photos‌ that may prevent sharing an image to Messages if iMessage is disabled

- Fixes an issue in Mail where messages may appear out of order

- Addresses an issue in Mail where the conversation list may display empty rows

- Resolves an issue where Mail may crash when tapping the Share button in Quick Look

- Fixes an issue in Settings where cellular data may incorrectly display as off

- Addresses an issue in Safari where webpages may not be inverted when both Dark Mode and Smart Invert are active

- Resolves an issue where text copied from web content may appear invisible when pasted when ‌Dark Mode‌ is active

- Fixes an issue in Safari where a CAPTCHA tile may display incorrectly

- Addresses an issue where Reminders may not issue new notifications for an overdue recurring reminder until it is marked as completed

- Resolves an issue where Reminders may send notifications for completed reminders

- Fixes an issue where ‌iCloud Drive‌ appears to be available in Pages, Numbers, and Keynote even when not signed in

- Addresses an issue in Apple Music where music videos may not stream in high quality

- Resolves an issue where ‌CarPlay‌ may lose its connection in certain vehicles

- Fixes an issue in ‌CarPlay‌ where the view in Maps may move away briefly from the current area

- Addresses an issue in the Home app where tapping an activity notification from a security camera may open a different recording

- Resolves an issue where Shortcuts may not appear when tapping on the Share menu from a screenshot

- Improves the Burmese keyboard so punctuation symbols are now accessible from numbers and symbols

iPadOS 13.4 Features and Changes

The ‌iPadOS‌ 13.4 updates bring mouse and trackpad support for the ‌iPad Pro‌, following the announcement of Apple's new ‌iPad Pro‌ keyboard with trackpad. ‌iPadOS‌ 13.4 introduces support for mouse and trackpad with ‌iPad‌ for greater precision and navigating the system with Multi-Touch gestures, and adds ‌iCloud Drive‌ folder sharing from the Files app and new Memoji stickers. This update also contains bug fixes and improvements. Mouse and Trackpad Support

- All-new cursor design highlights app icons on the Home Screen and Dock and buttons and controls in apps

- Magic Keyboard for ‌iPad‌ support on ‌iPad Pro‌ 12.9-inch (3rd generation or later) and ‌iPad Pro‌ 11-inch (1st generation or later)

- Magic Mouse, Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad, Magic Trackpad 2, and third-party Bluetooth and USB mouse support

- Multi-Touch gestures on Magic Keyboard for ‌iPad‌ and Magic Trackpad 2 enable you to scroll, swipe between app spaces, go Home, access App Switcher, zoom in or out, tap to click, secondary click (right-click), and swipe between pages

- Multi-Touch gestures on Magic Mouse 2 enable you to scroll, secondary click (right-click), and swipe between pages Files

- ‌iCloud Drive‌ folder sharing from the Files app

- Controls to limit access only to people you explicitly invite or grant access to anyone with the folder link

- Permissions to choose who can make changes and upload files and who can only view and download files Memoji

- Nine new Memoji stickers, including Smiling Face with Hearts, Hands Pressed Together, and Party Face Mail

- Always-visible controls to delete, move, reply to, or compose a message in conversation view

- Responses to encrypted emails are automatically encrypted when you have configured S/MIME ‌App Store‌ with ‌Apple Arcade‌

- Universal Purchase support enables the use of a singular purchase of a participating app across ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPod touch‌, ‌iPad‌, Mac, and ‌Apple TV‌

- Recently played Arcade games appear in the Arcade tab so you can continue playing on ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPod touch‌, ‌iPad‌, Mac, and ‌Apple TV‌

- List view for See All Games Augmented Reality

- AR Quick Look supports audio playback in USDZ files Keyboard

- Live Conversion for Zhuyin automatically transforms Zhuyin into the correct characters without pressing the space bar to convert text or select candidates

- Live Conversion for Japanese automatically transforms Hiragana into the correct characters without pressing the space bar to convert text or select candidates

- Predictive typing support for Arabic

- Swiss German keyboard layout supported on ‌iPad Pro‌ 12.9-inch

- On-screen keyboard layout for ‌iPad Pro‌ 12.9-inch now matches Smart Keyboard This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements. This update: - Fixes an issue in Camera where the viewfinder may appear as a black screen after launch

- Addresses an issue where ‌Photos‌ may appear to use excess storage

- Resolves an issue in ‌Photos‌ that may prevent sharing an image to Messages if iMessage is disabled

- Fixes an issue in Mail where messages may appear out of order

- Addresses an issue in Mail where the conversation list may display empty rows

- Resolves an issue where Mail may crash when tapping the Share button in Quick Look

- Fixes an issue in Settings where cellular data may incorrectly display as off

- Addresses an issue in Safari where webpages may not be inverted when both ‌Dark Mode‌ and Smart Invert are active

- Resolves an issue where text copied from web content in a third-party app may appear invisible when pasted if ‌Dark Mode‌ is active

- Fixes an issue in Safari where a CAPTCHA tile may display incorrectly

- Addresses an issue where Reminders may not issue new notifications for an overdue recurring reminder until it is marked as completed

- Resolves an issue where Reminders may send notifications for completed reminders

- Fixes an issue where ‌iCloud Drive‌ appears to be available in Pages, Numbers, and Keynote even when not signed in

- Addresses an issue in ‌Apple Music‌ where music videos may not stream in high quality

- Addresses an issue in the Home app where tapping an activity notification from a security camera may open a different recording

- Resolves an issue where Shortcuts may not appear when tapping on the Share menu from a screenshot

- Improves the Burmese keyboard so punctuation symbols are now accessible from numbers and symbols

With that out of the way, let's talk about the stuff you are really here for - download iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 right now.

Download iOS 13.4 / iPadOS 13.4 Over the Air

This is the easiest method to download the latest software update. Just follow the steps below and you'll be rolling in no time:

Make sure you have 50% or more battery on your phone or tablet and you are connected to Wi-Fi

Launch Settings

Navigate to General > Software Update

Wait for the update to show up, and when it does, tap on Download and Install

The update will be downloaded onto your device, verified with Apple and then installed. This may take a while so exercise patience. If you have automatic updates enabled for installing iOS and iPadOS updates then you can rest assured everything will be installed overnight.

Grab the Full iOS 13.4 / iPadOS 13.4 IPSW Firmware Files

Chances are high that you had a clean install on your agenda. If that is so then you might want to grab the iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 firmware files from the links below and restore using iTunes or Finder on your Mac:

Download iOS 13.4 / iPadOS 13.4 IPSW File

iPhone 11 Pro max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS

iPhone 11, iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8, iPhone 7

iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPod touch seventh-generation

11-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro (third-generation)

10.5-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro (second-generation)

iPad 5, iPad 6

iPad mini 5, iPad Air 3

10.2-inch iPad 7

iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2

9.7-inch iPad Pro (first-generation)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (first-generation)

You can use the files above to perform a clean installation. More details on that here:

Jailbreak iOS 13.4 / iPadOS 13.4?

There's no point in telling users this, yet here we are. If you live and breathe the jailbreak life, then please stay away from today's release. Once we have further confirmation that the latest jailbreak can be updated to work with iOS 13.4 / iPadOS 13.4, pretend the latest software update from Apple does not exist and avoid it at all costs.

If you want to downgrade back to iOS 13.3.1 or iPadOS 13.3.1 then we suggest you do it soon since the firmware signing window can be closed at any minute by Apple. You can find more details here: