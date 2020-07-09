Apple Releases tvOS 14 Public Beta – Here’s How to Download

Apple has seen fit to release the first beta of tvOS 14 to public testers. if you are enrolled in Apple's beta testing program, you can download tvOS 14 on your compatible Apple TV models right now.

Download tvOS 14 Public Beta on Compatible Apple TV Models

You can try Apple's upcoming tvOS 14 public beta right now and test out the new changes for yourself. Installing the public beta on your Apple TV model is quite simple. Simply follow the step by step instructions below.

1. Firstly, open the Settings app on your Apple TV.

2. Now, navigate to the Software Updates section situated under System.

3. Toggle on Get Public Beta Updates once you sign up for the beta test on Apple's beta testing website.

That's all that you have to in order to download tvOS 14 on your compatible Apple TV model. tvOS brings Picture in Picture mode so you can watch your favorite shows and movies while you surf other apps. Apart from this, you also have the option available to AirPlay to a Picture in Picture window,

Other then this tvOS also brings multiuser support for Apple Arcade so individual users can keep track of their game progress, leaderboards, invitations, and more. tvOS 14 also brings support for Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Serie 2 and Xbox Adaptive Controller.

the new Home section in Control Center provides easy access to control HomeKit connected devices right through your TV. Also, you can play the HomeKit camera feed on the TV. Lastly, you also have the option available to watch YouTube videos in 4K on the 4K Apple TV. Also check out our full announcement of tvOS 14. Apple has also seeds the first public beta of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, do check that out as well.

That's all for now, folks. Are you willing to download tvOS 14 public beta on your compatible Apple TV models? Let us know.