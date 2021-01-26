Apple TV and Apple TV 4K users can go ahead and download the new tvOS 14.4 update with fixes and enhancements.

Download tvOS 14.4 Update Today for Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K

Unlike the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch or the Mac, Apple TV doesn't quite require fancy updates to stay relevant. It's a set-top box that does set-top box things, and it should be good at it. Today's update ensures that and users can go ahead and download tvOS 14.4 right away that too over the air.

In order to download the update right now, follow the steps outlined below.

Turn on your Apple TV

Using the Siri Remote, launch Settings

Scroll all the way down and open System

Click on Software Update and install the available update

The update will first download onto the Apple TV, verified with Apple and then installed. The entire thing should not take more than fifteen minutes until or unless you have a slow internet connection. During this time do not use your Apple TV at all. Everything must go through as smoothly as possible. Once done, you can start using your Apple TV normally.

At this point it's safe to assume that this new update brings nothing new to the table except under the hood changes and improvements. While that may sound boring, but it's vital for the smooth functioning of the Apple TV. There's no worse feeling than watching your favorite TV show or movie only to have the app crash and be taken to the Home Screen.

If there is something worth pointing out in this update, we will update this post accordingly. Until then, go ahead and update your Apple TV to the latest software release from Cupertino.

Download tvOS 14.4 IPSW [Direct link]

