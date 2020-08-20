Apple Releases iOS 14 / iPadOS 14 and tvOS 14 Public Beta 5

Today, Apple has seen fit to release iOS 14 / iPadOS 14 and tvOS 14 public beta 5 for testing purposes. The public beta builds are now aligned with the developer beta builds. If you're not enrolled in Apple's beta testing program, you can install the latest public betas on your iPhone, iPad, and compatible Apple TV models right now.

Apple Seeds Public Beta 5 of iOS 14 / iPadOS 14 and tvOS 14

If you're interested, you can download iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 on your iPhone and iPad right now from Apple's Public Beta website. The new beta will be downloaded over the air once you have installed the appropriate profile.

iOS 14 brings a boatload of new additions to the table like support for Home screen widgets, App Library, new visual design changes in Call interface, App Clips, Health App enhancements, Weather app improvements, a new Translate app, and a plethora of new privacy-centric features. The iPad gets the new scribble feature that turns written text with an Apple Pencil into a typed text format.

tvOS 14 public beta 5 has also been released that you can download on your compatible Apple TV models. If you're interested in installing the public beta 5 of tvOS 14 on your Apple TV, all you have to do is navigate to the Software Update section under "System" and toggle on the option "Get Public Beta Updates". Take note that you have to sign in to Apple's public beta program.

tvOS 14 brings Picture in Picture support for the Apple TV, multiuser gaming support for Apple Arcade, a new Home section in the Control Center, and new screen saver options. tvOS updates have been very minor in the past and we suspect the beta updates will not carry any forward-facing addition to the mix.

At this point in time, we're unfamiliar if Apple has added a dedicated feature for the public beta testers. However, we will keep you guys updated as soon as public beta testers are done tinkering with the new build.