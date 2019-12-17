Apple Releases Beta 1 of iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1, macOS Catalina 10.15.3 and tvOS 13.3.1 to Developers

Today, Apple has seen fit to release beta 1 of its upcoming iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1, macOS Catalina 10.15.3 and tvOS 13.3.1 to developers for testing purposes. The new beta arrives a week after the company released iOS 13.3 to the public which brings Communication Limits for Screen Time and much more. Let's dive in to see some more details on iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1, macOS Catalina 10.15.3 and tvOS 13.3.1 beta 1 and what does it have to offer.

If you're a developer and want to download the latest iOS 13.3.1 beta 1 on your compatible iPhone or iPad, you can do so through the Apple Developer Center or via over the air. Do take note that a proper configuration profile is required from the Developer Center.

At this point in time, there's no word what the latest iOS 13.3.1 beta 1 has in store for users. However, we suspect that the new build will carry several bug fixes that were not addressed in the previous iOS 13.3 update. In addition, it might also bring performance enhancements and security updates to the table. This will contribute to the overall stability of the platform for a smoother user experience. There could be a new feature but we should leave that part to the developers for now.

macOS Catalina 10.15.3 beta 1 can be downloaded on your supported Macs via a profile that's installed through the Apple Developer Center. You can download the latest beta by navigating to the Software Update mechanism in System preferences after the profile has been installed. Much like iOS 13.3.1 beta 1, macOS Catalina 10.15.3 also brings bug fixes for issues not addressed in the previous build.

Apart from iOS 13.3.1, Apple has also released tvOS 13.3.1 beta 1 to developers. You can install the latest build using a profile that's installed using Xcode. Again, there have been no forward-facing additions discovered just yet but we will let you guys know as soon as something is discovered.

Like always, we will let you guys know what the latest beta has in store as soon as developers are done tinkering with the new iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1, macOS Catalina 10.15.3 and tvOS 13.3.1 beta 1. If you're not a developer, you can head over to Apple's Developer website and get enrolled to try out the latest beta for yourself.

There will be more to the story, so be sure to stay tuned in for more details on the matter. This is all, for now, folks. What are your thoughts on the latest beta builds from Apple? So you think the company might have added a forward-facing addition to the table? Let us know in the comments section below.