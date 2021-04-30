Download: Apple Releases Beta 2 of iOS 14.6, watchOS 7.5, tvOS 14.5 to Developers

Today, Apple has seen fit to release beta 6 of iOS 14.6, tvOS 14.6, and watchOS 7.5 to developers for testing purposes. The new build arrives a week after Apple seeded the first beta to developers. If you are a developer, you can download the latest build on your compatible device through the Apple Developer Center. Let's dive in to see some more details on the newly released betas and what they have to offer.

Apple Seeds iOS 14.6, tvOS 14.6, watchOS 7.5, and HomePod Software 14.5 to Developers

iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 beta builds can be downloaded on compatible iPhone and iPad models through the Apple Developer Center or via an over-the-air mechanism. Make sure that a proper configuration profile is installed on your device before you proceed. iOS 14.6 seems to be a minor update and it will cater to bug fixes which are not addressed in the previous update. Other than this, iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 will boast performance and security enhancements with better stability of the firmware.

Other than iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6, Apple has also released watchOS 7.5 to developers for testing purposes. In order to install it on your compatible Apple Watch model, download the proper configuration profile from the Developer Center. Once the profile is installed, watchOS 7.5 can be downloaded by navigating to the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone. All you have to do is head over to General > Software Update. Similar to iOS 14.6, watchOS 7.5 will also be a minor update that will focus on bug fixes.

Lastly, Apple has also seeded tvOS 14.6 to developers for testing purposes. If you are a developer and want to try out the new build, it is oriented towards the fourth and fifth generation of Apple TV models. You can download and install the new beta on your Apple TV via a profile that is installed using Xcode. Since always, tvOS updates have been pretty minor in terms of new features. Nonetheless, Apple might have catered to bug fixes and performance enhancements for a smooth and fluid user experience.

In addition to iOS 14.6 beta 2, Apple has also released the beta of HomePod Software Update 14.6 with a build number 18L5555c. We are not sure what the new builds have to offer at this point but we will update you guys as soon as developers are done exploring the new beta builds. Apple recently seeded iOS 14.5 to the public and it has also released a new AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro firmware update.

This is all there is to the new beta builds. It is too early to ask what the new iOS 14.6 beta has in store for users. We will wait for developers to tinker with the new builds and then let you guys know further details on the subject. What are your thoughts on Apple's consistent release of beta builds? Let us know in the comments.