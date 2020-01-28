Download macOS Catalina 10.15.3 for Mac, Here’s What is New

The macOS Catalina 10.15.3 update is now live for all Mac users out there. Here's everything new and how to download the update.

macOS Catalina 10.15.3 Arrives with Plenty of Under the Hood Changes and Stability Improvements

macOS Catalina is on a slow and steady path towards stability and today sees the release of a brand new update, dubbed 10.15.3. While the version number might make you believe that this is a big update, but it is not. It's an iterative release and packs nothing more than stability improvements, something which you need every step of the way so that you can get work done in the most efficient manner possible.

Set Safari in macOS Catalina to Always Allow Downloads from any Site

Here is the complete changelog of the macOS Catalina 10.15.3 update:

Download macOS Catalina 10.15.3

With that out of the way, you have several methods of installing macOS Catalina 10.15.3 onto your Mac. If everything is running smoothly already, then the over the air method is the way to go. Launch System Preferences, click on Software Updates and grab the update from here. You will need to save your work and close all apps as the installation will requite you to restart your Mac.

You have the complete option of installing the new update as a fresh copy, and it is a route we recommend taking if your current installation of macOS is giving you all sorts of problems, especially when it comes to stability. You will find all the necessary guides at the food of this post.

Of course, these Macs are supported by the new macOS Catalina 10.15.3 release and nothing has changed. If your current Mac is already running the macOS Catalina update (any version) then you will have no problem installing the latest one. If you are installing it for the first time then please verify that your Mac is in the list.

MacBook 2015 and later

MacBook Air 2012 and later

MacBook Pro 2012 and later

Mac mini 2012 and later

iMac 2012 and later

iMac Pro 2017 and later

Mac Pro 2013 and later

It's highly recommended that you install the update today to keep your Mac running nicely. We will report back on any major changes in this new update.

Read more:

Products mentioned in this post MacBook

USD 1199 MacBook Air

USD 749.99 MacBook Pro

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.