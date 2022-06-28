Download: Apple Releases iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 Beta 4 to Developers

Today, Apple has seen fit to release beta 4 of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 to developers for testing purposes. The new beta build arrives two weeks after the third developer beta was released. If you are a developer, you can download the latest iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 beta 4 on your compatible iPhone and iPad model right now. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Seeds Beta 4 of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 to Developers For Testing Purposes on Compatible iPhone and iPad Models

As mentioned earlier, Apple has released beta 4 of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 to developers for testing purposes. You can download the latest beta builds from the Apple Developer Center or over the air. Be sure to install the appropriate configuration profile from the Developer Center. Apple is continuing its iOS 15 updates even after the announcement of iOS 16 earlier this month. At this point, iOS 15.6 and iOS 16 are both in their beta phase.

It is too early to know what is new in the latest beta builds of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6. Henceforth, we will wait for the developers to tinker with the latest beta. However, since Apple has announced the latest iOS 16 update, we presume that iOS 15.6 will not have anything major in store for users. Nonetheless, we will keep you guys updated as soon as something is discovered.

The latest beta will potentially bring under-the-hood performance improvements, bug fixes, and security updates. Moreover, iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 will potentially be the last updates before Apple releases iOS 16 in the coming months.

This is all there is to it, folks. Are you planning to download beta 4 of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.