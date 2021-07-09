Latest iOS 14.7 Beta Fixes a Bug That Permanently Diabled Wi-Fi on iPhone

Apple saw fit to release a new beta of iOS 14.7 to developers for testing purposes yesterday. While the new beta is more stable than the previous one, the company has also fixed a bug that was oriented towards your iPhone's Wi-Fi. Last month, it was discovered that connecting to Wi-Fi with a certain name can disable your iPhone permanently. Thankfully, the company has now fixed the Wi-Fi bug in iOS 14.7 beta.

Apple Fixes Bug WIth iOS 14.7 Beta That Permanently DIabled Wi-Fi on iPhone

As mentioned earlier, connecting your iPhone to a specific WiFi network with the name "%p%s%s%s%s%n" can wreck the device's ability to connect. Now, it was discovered by the YouTuber Zollotech that Apple has quietly fixed the WiFi bug in the latest iOS 14,7 beta. What this means is that the fix will be coming with the rollout of the update to everyone soon.

M1 Enables Such Impressive Battery Life on Current Macs, an Apple Executive Thought It Was a Bug

The bug was discovered last month on Twitter and according to the user, the bug could permanently disable the Wi-Fi on your iPhone. This could allow anyone with an ill intention to use the stated name and disable other user's Wi-Fi on their iPhone. While some suggested that the Wi-Fi bug could permanently disable Wi-Fi on iPhone, it was also reported that resetting your network settings could potentially resolve the issue.

Apple's iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 currently rest in the beta phase and available for developers to download for testing purposes. We will let you guys know as soon as the update is live for everyone, so be sure to stick around. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.