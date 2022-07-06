Apple Announces New Lockdown Mode With ‘Extreme’ Level of Security in iOS 16 and macOS Ventura

Today, Apple has seen fit to announce a new Lockdown Mode for iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS 13 Ventura. The new mode comes with enhanced security features across various platforms. The new security feature is oriented toward a small number of users with the risk of "highly targeted cyberattacks". Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Has Announced a New Lockdown Mode For iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura to Prevent Targeted Cyberattacks

Apple's new Lockdown mode on iOS 16 and macOS 13 Ventura will protect users against cyberattacks from private companies with state-sponsored spyware such as activists, government employees, and other organizations. The new Lockdown mode is enabled in iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS 13 Ventura beta 3. Moreover, the feature will be available to all users later this year.

While the new security mode is oriented for specific users, anyone can enable it from device settings. You can find the option in the Privacy and Security section of the Settings on iPhone and System Settings on the Mac. The Lockdown mode will provide enhanced security by restricting the functionality of various features like apps and websites. Check out what Lockdown Mode protections are below.

Building organizational capacity and increasing field coordination of new and existing civil society cybersecurity research and advocacy groups.

Supporting the development of standardized forensic methods to detect and confirm spyware infiltration that meet evidentiary standards.

Enabling civil society to more effectively partner with device manufacturers, software developers, commercial security firms, and other relevant companies to identify and address vulnerabilities.

Increasing awareness among investors, journalists, and policymakers about the global mercenary spyware industry.

Building the capacity of human rights defenders to identify and respond to spyware attacks, including security audits for organizations that face heightened threats to their networks.

Apple states that it will add more protections to the Lockdown Mode in the future. The company has also enhanced its Security Bounty Program to reward researchers who find Lockdown Mode bypasses to improve the protections. Bounties will be doubled for qualifying findings in Lockdown Mode with up to a $2 million maximum limit. You can check out more details here.

Apple is also making efforts to support organizations that aim to prevent targeted cyberattacks. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further details are available. This is all there is to it, folks. Share your valuable insights with us in the comments section below.