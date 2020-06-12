Apple Might Release The Magic Keyboard for Non-iPad Pro Models

The iPad Pro is getting close to becoming the computer that Apple envisions. While there are a plethora of aspects still missing from a consumer standpoint, the company is doing its best to close the gap in such a way that it poses its own niche. What this means is that Apple will never put the iPad against a Mac. Earlier this year, the iPhone-maker launched the Magic Keyboard for the 2020 iPad Pro. It arrived with a floating stand, a trackpad and a backlit keyboard. Now, it looks like Apple might launch the Magic Trackpad for iPad models other than the 'Pro' variant.

Could Apple Release the Magic Keyboard for iPad Models Other Than The 'Pro' Variants?

The news was shared by @L0vetodream, a Twitter account that brought forward numerous leaks in the past, like the iPhone 12 logic board. The account shares that Apple might launch the new Magic Trackpad for other iPad models. Since WWDC 2020 is right around the corner, could we expect Apple to release the Magic Keyboard for non-iPad Pro models?

If the news has any heft to it, we're not familiar with the changes that Apple would have to implement for the Magic Keyboard to support other models of iPad. This is due to the fact that the iPad Pro models feature built-in magnets that connect to the magnets of the Magic Keyboard.

in my dream Magic keyboard not only for the iPad Pro — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) June 11, 2020

The Magic Keyboard is designed pretty well and the hinge is where things get interesting. The 130-degree viewing angle adjustments are enough for users to tilt the iPad according to your needs. Moreover, it packs a full-size backlit keyboard with scissor mechanism keys. The most important addition is the built-in trackpad that gives room to cursor support debuted with iOS 13.4. There is also USB-C pass-through charging support that comes handy if you're using the iPad's port for accessories.

It would be great if Apple does launch the Magic Keyboard for iPad models other than the 'Pro' variants. As of now, there is no certainty that Apple is indeed planning to launch the accessory. Nonetheless, we will share more details on the subject as soon as we hear it.

