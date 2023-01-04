Acer Unveils 2023 Laptop Lineup Featuring Intel Raptor Lake CPUs & NVIDIA RTX 40 GPUs

Acer has announced its new line of Nitro & Predator Helios gaming laptops with Intel 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" processors & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 GPUs.

Acer's gaming laptops get a significant upgrade for 2023 with the newest Intel and NVIDIA technology

Increased display technology, DDR5 memory, and storage space have been heightened to give users unbridled speed and space for any situation. Thermals have also been improved for enhanced gaming lengths, ensuring users can play their favorite titles throughout the day.

Acer Nitro 16 and 17 models offer Intel's newest 13th Gen Core HX processors and 165 Hz refresh rates. The Acer Nitro 16 features a WUXGA or WQXGA display supporting NVIDIA Advanced Optimus for easy switching between discrete and integrated GPUs without needing to reboot the system. The keyboard offers four-zone RGB backlights with 100% sRGB color gamut support, and 84% boosted screen-to-body ratio. Acer's Nitro 17 is a lightweight 17.3-inch laptop with several display options (FHD @ 144 Hz or 165 Hz & QHD @ 165 Hz). Adorned below the keyboard is a large touchpad, measuring 125 x 81.6mm, with an 81% screen-to-body ratio and four-zone RGB backlights on the keyboard.

All Acer Nitro laptops come with 32GB DDR5-4800 memory and 2TB of M.2 PCIe Gen 4 storage to save movies, pictures, and user creations, depending on size. Both models have dual fans, four fan outlets on the side, and rear and upper air intake for superior cooling. The new Acer Nitro laptops offer an HD camera, two mics, and dual speakers with DTS:X Ultra audio. For connectivity, both offer an HDMI 2.1 port, microSD card reader, dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, and three USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports. Pricing for the Acer Nitro 16 starts at $1,199.99, and the Nitro 17 starts at $1,249.99, with estimated shipping in May.

We’re excited to collaborate with Acer to bring high-performing PC platforms to enthusiasts

around the globe based on 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processor family. The blazing fast performance users could experience is remarkable when compared to industry alternatives, as our labs have shown up to 40% higher in Crossmark tests of general PC use and two times in Blender which many content creators use for work. — Steve Long, Corporate Vice President & General Manager of Asia Pacific & Japan, Intel

The Predator Helios 16 offers a 16-inch WQXGA display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 2560 x 1600px peak display size, with the ability to choose between 165 to 240 Hz. The other option is a Mini LED panel at 250 Hz powered by AUO AmLED technology, which supports 1000 nits of peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. The 18-inch Predator Helios offers similar visuals, but the display options come in either WUXGA (1920 x 1200px) @ 165 Hz, WQXGA (2560 X 1600 px) @ 165 Hz or 240 Hz, or AUO Mini LED @ 250 Hz.

Thermals in the new Predator laptops offer fifth-generation AeroBlade 3D metal fans and vector heat pipes in a rectangular shape to improve heat transfer through the computer. The keyboard provides a mini-LED backlight and 1.8mm key travel with anti-ghosting N-key rollover. The Predator laptops are fashioned with Intel's Killer E2600 Ethernet controller and Wi-Fi 6E AX1675 frequency support band for wired and wireless connections. Connectors equipped to the Predator laptops are a single HDMI 2.1 port, dual USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 connectors, and a Micro SD card reader. The Predator Helios 16 will be available in March for $1,649.99, and the Predator Helios 18 will simultaneously be available for $1,699.99.

Acer Swift Go debuts this year as part of the Swift series of award-winning Acer notebooks focused on students and professionals. Additionally, Acer is updating the new Acer Swift X 14 and Acer Swift 14 with the latest generation of components.

Our new Swift laptops kick off 2023 with all-new designs that are elevated, modern, and offer a striking visual appeal. The new Swift laptops do not only look good but house an impressive array of the latest technologies and features including OLED and high-resolution displays, long-lasting batteries and new 13th Gen Intel Core processors that deliver first-class performance. — James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, & IT Products Business, Acer

The 16-inch Acer Swift Go provides a 3.2K OLED display with 3200 x 2000 screen resolutions and 120 Hz refresh rates, while the 14-inch model offers a 2.8K OLED display, 2880 x 1800 resolutions, and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The Acer Swift Go 14 and 16 provide an OLED display with 500 nits of brightness, a 100% DCI-P3 color range, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification. The display on both laptops is TUV Rheinland Eyesafe certified and optimized with its 16:10 ratio with optional touchscreen capability. Both laptops provide a backlit keyboard and OceanGlass touchpads.

The Acer Swift Go series is powered by the Intel Core Raptor Lake H-Series CPUs with Intel Evo platform compatibility. The laptops offer a 9.5-hour or longer battery life, so users will ensure to be able to last for long sessions. For graphics, the new Swift Go laptops feature the Intel Movidius VPU with a dedicated AI engine. Also, all Swift Go laptops feature Intel Unison to seamlessly connect their laptops to Android or iOS devices so that one screen can handle several tasks, including messages and phone calls, as well as file transfers.

Both Acer Swift Go laptops feature a newly designed TwinAir dual fan system, two D6 heat pipes made of copper, and an air-inlet keyboard to limit the heat on the keys while in use. The 14.9 mm chassis, made of aluminum, showcases a 90% screen-to-body ratio with ultra-slim bezels. While the 14-inch Swift Go offers slim 4.15 mm bezels and 1.3kg weight, the 16-inch Swift Go provides 4.2 mm side frames and 1.6 kg weight. For connectivity, both systems offer a USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 connection, HDMI 2.1, and a MicroSD card slot. The 1440p webcam supports PurifiedView video conferencing that offers Background Blur, Auto Framing, Eye Contact, PurifiedVoice, and Temporal Noise Reduction for clear video images and sounds during meetings and classes. Wi-Fi 6E controls wireless connectivity, and for storage, the systems offer up to 2 TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD and as high as 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory.

The Acer Swift Go 14 will ship in May, starting at $799.99, and the Swift Go 16 will ship in June at $849.99.

Acer's new Swift X 14 is powered by the Intel 13th Gen Cor H-Series CPU and offers the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 laptop graphics cards. The laptops are validated and pre-installed with NVIDIA Studio drivers, which means the computer is perfect for creators. The new Swift X 14 includes a more significant cooling fan and D6 copper heat pipes to keep the laptop cool and offers air inlets for the keyboard to keep users cool. The new notebook also provides a larger battery for all-day use.

The 2.8K OLED display is 14 inches and offers 120 Hz refresh rates. It supplies 100% DCI-P3 color ranges, VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500 certification, and 500 nits of brightness. The internal webcam is a 1080p FHD internal camera. The Acer Swift X 14 will be available in April with a starting price of $1,099.99.

Acer updated the Swift 14 for 2023 with a CNC-machined unibody chassis, aerospace-grade aluminum, and two colorways — Steam Blue or Mist Green. The edges of the chassis are diamond cut, and the chassis measures 14.95 mm thin and weighs 1.2 kg. The touchpad is OceanGlass, reducing the amount of waste Acer uses from the environment. The laptop is powered by the Intel Raptor Lake H-series CPUs, also Intel Evo-certified, and lasts 9.5 hours with its long-lasting battery. Intel Unison is also provided to connect Android and iOS devices for ultimate productivity in a small package.

The webcam is a 1440p QHD camera with TNR technology, and the audio is assisted by Acer PurifiedVoice and DTS Audio with its dual speakers. Two touchscreen display options are available with the new Swift 14 — a WQXGA (2560 x 1600 px) or WUXGA (1920 x 1200 px) — and are covered in Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass. Integrated into the laptop is a fingerprint reader for Windows Hello sign-in compatibility, and for connectors, there are two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports and HDMI 2.1 port. The Acer Swift 14 will ship in March and retail for $1,399.99.

Acer has also updated its Aspire series with the Acer Aspire 3 and Aspire 5 laptops. The Acer Aspire 3 laptop series is a family-friendly budget laptop that utilizes the Intel Core i3-N series CPU. The fan surface area has increased by forty percent with an additional seventeen percent thermal capacity. It is lighter and thinner than previous models, with an 18.9 mm metal casing and weighing 1.6 kg. The display is a 1080p FHD display with Acer's BlueLightShield technology to reduce eye strain and fatigue. The ports available are USB Type-C and HDMI ports, and for wireless connectivity, it offers Wi-Fi 6E.

The Aspire 5 offers the Intel Core Raptor Lake processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 GPUs with AI technology for ray-tracing. It offers 32 GB of DDR4 memory, 1 TB M.2 SSD storage, and several colors for the laptop casing. The display is an IPS FHD 16:9 display for the 14-inch model and an IPS QHD 16:10 display for the 15-inch model. The Aspire 3 and Aspire 5 come in 14, 15, and 17-inch display sizes. The Aspire 5 comes with a 1080p FHD webcam with TNR technology and Acer PurifiedVoice to ensure all video calls and meetings will be clear and understood. The laptop offers TwinAir Cooling, an air inlet keyboard, and several streaming or file-sharing ports just like the Acer Aspire 3.

The Acer Aspire 3 laptop will retail for $499 for the 14-inch model, $349 for the 15-inch model, and 379.99 for the 17-inch model. The Acer Aspire 5 laptop will retail for $549.99 for the 14-inch model, $599.99 for the 15-inch model, and $699.99 for the 17-inch model. Both series will ship in March and April. Actual specs, prices, and availability will vary by region. Users can learn more about each new laptop from Acer by visiting their website at www.acer.com.

