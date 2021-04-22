Apple Adds Support for AMD GPU in macOS Big Sur 11.4

We recently got to know that Apple is planning to release macOS Big Sur 11.3 next week alongside the upcoming iOS 14.5, tvOS 14.5, and more. However, Apple has seeded the first developer beta of macOS Big Sur 11.4 ahead of macOS 11.3 release next week. While macOS Big Sur 11.3 has a lot in store for users, it has been recently discovered that the company is bringing support for AMD GPU with the forthcoming macOS Big Sur 11.4 release.

Apple Adds AMD GPU Support in macOS Big Sur 11.4 Beta 1

If you are a developer, you can get your hands on the latest beta via over-the-air. Make sure that you have installed the proper configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center and the macOS 11.4 beta can be downloaded through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences. While the company has added numerous additions in macOS 11.3, support for AMD GPUs in macOS Big Sur 11.4 is a welcome addition (via 9to5mac).

macOS 11.3 brings forth new sorting options in the Reminders app, support for PlayStation 5 DualSense controller and Xbox Series X and Series S controllers, autoplay in Apple Music, and much more. As mentioned earlier, Apple will release iOS 14.5 as well as other software updates next week.

macOS Big Sur 11.4 beta 1 comes in at 3GB with a build number of 20F5046g. We will share more details on what the new beta has to bring as soon as we have information. Are you waiting for macOS 11.3 to hit your Macs? Let us know your thoughts on Apple adding support for AMD GPUs in the comments.