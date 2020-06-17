Apple’s WWDC 2020 Live Stream YouTube Link Now Available

Apple confirmed its WWDC 2020 schedule last week and it is set to begin on June 22. Apple also detailed that the event will be live-streamed to everyone. Now, Apple has shared a link on its official YouTube channel to the live video of the special opening keynote. This will allow users to set a reminder for the presentation to begin.

You Can Now Set a Reminder to Watch Apple's WWDC Live Stream on YouTube

The event is scheduled to take place on Monday, June 22 at 10 AM. We will let you guys know soon when the event will begin in your local time soon when the event nears in. The event will stream directly from Apple Park and it will be available to watch from Apple's website, the Apple Developer Center, Apple TV app, and YouTube. Apple has shared invites to media members as well, inviting them to watch the event online.

This is not the first time that Apple is streaming the event on YouTube. The company did previously live-streamed the iPhone 11 special event on youtube back in September of last year. Take note that Apple also transmitted live events on Twitter but this time, it does not seem likely. However, you can say that this is the first WWDC event broadcasted on YouTube.

You have the option available to set a reminder to watch the WWDC 2020 event live on YouTube. Apple has also updated its Apple Events website today for anyone who wants to watch the event live from the company's official website. Apple is expected to announce its upcoming iOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS, and other software at the event with a boatload of new features. Take note that this year's WWDC event will be online-only.

The event will go live on Monday and we will be covering it extensively so do stay tuned in for more.