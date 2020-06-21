Apple’s WWDC 2020 Event Start Time in Your Local Time Zone

Apple is scheduled to host its WWDC 2020 keynote on Monday, June 22 and we can't keep our excitement just to us. The company is said to announce its upcoming software updates along with new hardware. Since it will be an online-only event, Apple is inviting users to watch it on various platforms. If you're interested, here's the WWDC 2020 event start time in your local time zone.

WWDC 2020 Event Start Time in Different Regions

As mentioned earlier, Apple will host the event on Monday, June 22 at 10:00 AM PST. The event will be live-streamed from Apple Park. However, depending on your local time zone, the WWDC 2020 event start time might vary.

You can check out the table below and navigate to your region and check the corresponding WWDC 2020 event start time for your local time zone. If you don't find your region in the table below, you can always head over to the TimeandDate to find out. There's not much that you have to do. Once you find the time out, schedule your work and appointments accordingly.

Apple is expected to announce the next versions of its software like iOS 14, watchOS 7, and much more. Apart from this, Apple is also expected to rename iOS to iPhoneOS at its special event. Moreover, if we're lucky, Apple could also announce new hardware and not just updates to the existing like Airtags, the company's accessory to located lost items. We will share updates of the event as it happens, so stay tuned.

Apple has already shared the YouTube link for its WWDC 2020 event on YouTube, so do check that out as well. We will be covering the event as well, so be sure to stick around for more.