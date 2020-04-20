Apple Is Working on iPad Air With Under-Display Touch ID, ARM Based 12-Inch Macbook & More

By
31 mins ago
Submit
Two iPad models registered with the EEC

As per an anonymous leaker with an impeccable track record, Apple is working on an iPad Air with under-display Touch ID, a gaming controller, AirPods Lite, ARM-based 12-inch MacBook, AirPods X, HomePod mini and more.

These leaks are courtesy of an anonymous Twitter account which has been fairly accurate with Apple product and software leaks, before anyone else, as spotted by MacRumors. The leaker had correctly confirmed the release date for iPhone SE, before anyone else, along with its colors and storage variants. 2020 iPad Pro’s launch timeframe was also correctly leaked by this account.

Super Mario Odyssey 64 Mod Brings Odyssey’s Levels and Mechanics to Mario 64, Including Transformations

The leaker has revealed Apple’s line-up possibly for the next 1.5 years in just a single tweet. These products include third-generation AirPods, AirPods X, AirTags, Apple TV refresh, iMac refresh, HomePod mini, and four new iPhone 12 models. Most of these products have also been confirmed via other sources too.

It has been previously reported that Apple is planning to launch an ARM-based MacBook by 2021. The MacBook would be powered by Apple’s own custom A-series processors, which are renowned for their performance. It was unknown as to which MacBook would get an A-series processor first. As per the leaker, it would be the 12-inch MacBook, which was discontinued last year. When you think about it, it somehow makes sense that Apple might revive the fan-less 12-inch MacBook with its own ARM processors, as they would provide better performance and thermals, compared to Intel’s x86 processors.

iPad Air details from the leaker, that have not been shared by any other source before, including the possibility of a mini-LED screen and under-display Touch ID sensor. It would be surprising if iPad Air is the first Apple product to get a mini-LED screen, instead of the iPad Pro. What’s even more interesting is that Apple’s strategy might include both Face ID and Touch ID on future high-end devices, while low-to-midrange devices would only include under-display Touch ID. This is just an assumption based on previous reports that Apple never gave up on under-display Touch ID, but it never released it in a product because it was not satisfied with its performance.

New iPhone 12 Images Reveal Smaller Notch and Thinner Bezels

The account also says that Apple is working on its own game controller. This is the kind of product that Apple would like to announce with a new Apple TV. With iOS 13 and iPadOS 13, Apple added support for Xbox and PlayStation controllers to iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, so it will be a hard sell for the company, unless it has some killer features in its controller.

iPhone 12’s four models, 5G networking support, A 14 chip, smaller notch, display sizes, iPad Pro-like design, navy blue color variant, and cameras have also been reported from the same account. These have more or less been confirmed by other sources too.

The account has also reported that some Apple products and components are delayed, which can be attributed to the coronavirus related supply chain slowdowns. These products and components include the iMac and A14 chip from TSMC.

Although various sources are leaking information on Apple products, the company can always make last-minute changes to its plans. One thing is for certain - despite the pandemic, Apple has a busy year up ahead with new launches across all its product categories.

Products mentioned in this post

AirPods
AirPods
USD 139
 iPad Air
iPad Air
 
 iPad Pro
iPad Pro
USD 660.7

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

Submit

Related