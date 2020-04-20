Apple Is Working on iPad Air With Under-Display Touch ID, ARM Based 12-Inch Macbook & More

As per an anonymous leaker with an impeccable track record, Apple is working on an iPad Air with under-display Touch ID, a gaming controller, AirPods Lite, ARM-based 12-inch MacBook, AirPods X, HomePod mini and more.

These leaks are courtesy of an anonymous Twitter account which has been fairly accurate with Apple product and software leaks, before anyone else, as spotted by MacRumors. The leaker had correctly confirmed the release date for iPhone SE, before anyone else, along with its colors and storage variants. 2020 iPad Pro’s launch timeframe was also correctly leaked by this account.

The leaker has revealed Apple’s line-up possibly for the next 1.5 years in just a single tweet. These products include third-generation AirPods, AirPods X, AirTags, Apple TV refresh, iMac refresh, HomePod mini, and four new iPhone 12 models. Most of these products have also been confirmed via other sources too.

大致布局应该是这样的：

airpods 3lite

apple tv

airtag

iPhone9 A13

imac

macbook 12 arm

mac mini

ipad pro 11 12.9 tof

airpods X头戴式耳机

无线充电板

homepod lite

ipad air4 全面屏11寸带指纹

ipad 2020 A12

游戏手柄

iPhone12 lite

iPhone12 6.1

iPhone12 pro 6.1

iPhone12 pro 6.7 — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) March 12, 2020

It has been previously reported that Apple is planning to launch an ARM-based MacBook by 2021. The MacBook would be powered by Apple’s own custom A-series processors, which are renowned for their performance. It was unknown as to which MacBook would get an A-series processor first. As per the leaker, it would be the 12-inch MacBook, which was discontinued last year. When you think about it, it somehow makes sense that Apple might revive the fan-less 12-inch MacBook with its own ARM processors, as they would provide better performance and thermals, compared to Intel’s x86 processors.

iPad Air details from the leaker, that have not been shared by any other source before, including the possibility of a mini-LED screen and under-display Touch ID sensor. It would be surprising if iPad Air is the first Apple product to get a mini-LED screen, instead of the iPad Pro. What’s even more interesting is that Apple’s strategy might include both Face ID and Touch ID on future high-end devices, while low-to-midrange devices would only include under-display Touch ID. This is just an assumption based on previous reports that Apple never gave up on under-display Touch ID, but it never released it in a product because it was not satisfied with its performance.

the new iPad Air will be using the mini led screen, comes with full screen with no notch, not Face ID，but Touch ID under the screen — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) March 10, 2020

The account also says that Apple is working on its own game controller. This is the kind of product that Apple would like to announce with a new Apple TV. With iOS 13 and iPadOS 13, Apple added support for Xbox and PlayStation controllers to iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, so it will be a hard sell for the company, unless it has some killer features in its controller.

Apple is developing their own game controller — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) March 8, 2020

iPhone 12’s four models, 5G networking support, A 14 chip, smaller notch, display sizes, iPad Pro-like design, navy blue color variant, and cameras have also been reported from the same account. These have more or less been confirmed by other sources too.

D53G is an upgraded version of the iPhone11. It's made of the same material as the iPhone11. LCD 6.1-inch screen and double camera、A14 cpu 、face id and smaller notch — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) March 19, 2020

D54P is the best one，upgraded version of the iPhone11pro MAX，the screen also bigger than the old one，it has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen，3 cameras+TOF，A14 CPU， face id and smaller notch — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) March 19, 2020

The account has also reported that some Apple products and components are delayed, which can be attributed to the coronavirus related supply chain slowdowns. These products and components include the iMac and A14 chip from TSMC.

Although various sources are leaking information on Apple products, the company can always make last-minute changes to its plans. One thing is for certain - despite the pandemic, Apple has a busy year up ahead with new launches across all its product categories.

