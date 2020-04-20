New iPhone 12 Images Reveal Smaller Notch and Thinner Bezels

Following up on his earlier reports of new AirPods and MacBook Pro release next month, Jon Prosser has shared new images that show the iPhone 12's smaller notch and thinner bezels.

Jon Prosser now has a reputable track record when it comes to leaks regarding Apple products. He was right on the money with his iPhone SE launch but he has not stopped there. Through a number of tweets yesterday, he confirmed that Apple will be launching new AirPods and MacBook Pro in May. A March event was supposed to be the launchpad for these new products but it did not take place. Jon also confirmed that Apple had planned to launch a new iMac but plans were delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic. It might be announced during WWDC 2020 now.

PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X Reveals Are Planned For May – Rumor

Jon also posted some tweets in which he shared a few details regarding the upcoming iPhone 12. One of these tweets has two iPhone 12 diagrams which you would usually see in user manuals. The different components of the device are labelled in these images. The first diagram is blurry and we can only make out some technical labels for the components. However, the second image is much cleaner and shows that Apple has reduced the size of the notch, while keeping all the same components that the current larger notch on iPhone 11 has. The diagram also shows thin bezels surrounding the display. However, compared to previous leaks where the power button had been moved lower on the side of the device, the power button in the diagram is located in the same position that we currently see it on iPhone 11.

A recent reveal by EverythingApplePro showed a smart connector on a 3D printed iPhone 12 model. It was speculated that this connector might be for the Apple Pencil. However, Jon has confirmed that this connector will not be there for the final iPhone 12 model but it might be part of the phone in 2021 or beyond when Apple might launch an iPhone without any ports. For now, Apple is not even switching out the Lighting port in favor of a USB-C port.

Apple is also expected to launch new over-ear headphones at WWDC 2020, along with AirTags. Despite the slowdowns due to COVID-19, Apple has a busy schedule for product launches this year.

Compared to all previous years, the number of people who are leaked Apple products news has increased tremendously so we are sure that we will continue to get new details over the coming days.

Products mentioned in this post AirPods

USD 139 Apple Pencil

USD 129 iPhone 11

USD 699 The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.