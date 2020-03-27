Apple Will Launch ARM-Based MacBooks in 2021, USB-4 in Macs by 2022

Apple will be launching new MacBook, iMac and Mac Mini models with its own custom ARM processors by 2021, as per a new report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo has previously claimed that Apple would launch ARM-based MacBooks by Q4 2020 or Q1 2021. As per MacRumors, Kuo notes that using ARM processors will give a significant edge to Apple in terms of performance, and control over its product line-up. Without any dependency on Intel's roadmap, or dealing with its delays, Apple will be able to reduce processor costs by 40 to 60 percent. Considering the fact that A-series processors in iPads are already faster than most of Intel's processors in laptops and desktops out there, Apple will be able to provide tremendous performance benefits to the user, as well as battery efficiency.

New Modern Warfare and CoD Warzone Patch March 26 Released on PC/PS4/XO; Full Patch Notes Inside

Kuo's note also mentions that Apple will be moving to USB4 when it launches its ARM-based Macs. USB4 will support transfer speeds of 40 Gbps, and allow users to connect two 4K monitors over a single cable. USB4 is Intel's attempt to converge Thunderbolt 4 and USB standards, to create a royalty-free standard. It is expected that USB4 will allow cheaper accessories that support Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, which will be a major boost for the overall industry.

Despite its plans to move to ARM, Apple recently updated the 13-inch MacBook Air with 10th generation Intel processors. This means that Apple might support both architectures for a while before completely moving over to ARM.

As per our previous coverage of Apple's move from Intel to ARM, the company should announce its transition plans at WWDC 2020. This would give developers enough time to work with the new SDK, fix issues and launch updates to their apps. The transition is never a bug-free process, as the tools used to migrate apps from one architecture to another are also work-in-progress, which makes it difficult. However, Apple has done such transitions before, and better than any other tech company out there so there is no doubt that they will be able to do it again.

Products mentioned in this post MacBook

USD 1229.99 MacBook Air

USD 749.99 The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.