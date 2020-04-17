iPhone 12 Pro Max Design Leaks – Looks Similar To iPad Pro [Video]

As per the newest leaks, courtesy of EverythingApplePro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Design is all but confirmed to look like a mini iPad Pro. It has a flat design, with curved edges, flat non-curved glass, smaller bezels, and a smaller notch.

iPhone 12 Pro Max Uses iPad Pro's Design Language

EverythingApplePro got their hands on an iPhone 12 Pro Max CAD file via Max Weinbach, which they used to 3D print a dummy model. This CAD file is usually provided to accessory manufacturers in advance so that they can work on their products.

From the 3D printed model shown off in the video, there are a number of new changes to observe:

The glass is mostly flat, unlike the current iPhone 11 design, which began with iPhone X.

The edges are all antenna, which is likely to help with 5G networking. It also has the same look that iPhone 4 had, with a steel antenna that wraps around the body.

The camera module is still huge, like iPhone 11 Pro's module. However, it will have a LiDAR, just like the 2020 iPhone Pro.

The notch is smaller. It's not gone though as most people would have preferred.

There is a smart connector on the device, which is also something that was first introduced on iPad Pro to connect a keyboard. EverythingApplePro claims that this smart connector might be used for Apple Pencil.

The power button is located much lower on the side, which should make it easy to reach on large screen iPhones.

The design is almost a millimeter thinner than iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The bezels are less than a millimeter thinner than current iPhones.

SIM card tray position has been relocated.

The video also reports that Apple will use better speakers with improved audio output in the new models.

Note that the CAD files used to 3D print the iPhone 12 Pro Max design are not final so it is possible that things might change further before the expected September launch. However, based on reports and rumors from various sources like Bloomberg and Minh Chi-Kuo, it is all but confirmed that at least 2 of the new 2020 iPhones will have the same design as iPad Pro.

EverythingApplePro has leaked this design in coordination with Max Weinbach, which means that this leak is as authentic as it can get. Even Job Prosser, who was right on the money with iPhone SE features and launch date, has confirmed that this is the real design.

Job Prosser had confirmed that Apple will launch 4 new iPhone 12 models, with smaller notches, 5G networking, and screen sizes ranging from 5.4" to 6.7".

Check out the complete video from EverythingApplePro for a rundown of a 3D printed model of the CAD file of the new iPhone 12 Pro Max design.

Image via EverythingApplePro on Twitter

