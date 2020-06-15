Apple is Sending Out Invites for Digital 2020 WWDC Event

Apple will host the 2020 WWDC in a digital-only capacity and today, Apple is sending out invites to media members to tune into the keynote. The event is scheduled to take place Monday, June 22.

Apple Sends Out 2020 WWDC Invites to Media Members for the Digital Event

Apple is set to announce the next version of iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS along with other software updates. We are also hearing that the iPhone-maker will unveil hardware updates as well, like the new redesigned iMac with slimmer bezels. The 2020 WWDC keynote will begin at 10:00 AM Pacific Time. We will also let you guys know when the event starts in your local time zone.

As for the venue, Apple executives will be broadcasting the event from Apple Park despite the keynote being digital. Here's what the 2020 WWDC invite reads.

"Join us for the first all-online WWDC, kicking off on June 22 with a Special Event Keynote coming to you from ‌Apple Park‌," reads the invitation.

Apple's words on the 2020 WWDC invite do not include the word 'live' this means that it is possible that the company will record the keynote in advance and then broadcasting it on June 22. The company has also updated its main Apple.com website, inviting users to watch the event along with the media sent out to developers.

If you're interested, you can watch the event on Apple TV, YouTube, Apple Developer app as well as the Apple Developer website. On the AppleTV, the event will be broadcasted through the Events tab. We will also cover the event as a live blog, so do stay tuned in.