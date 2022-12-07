Download RC: iOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2, macOS 13.1, tvOS 16.2 Released

The RC builds of iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2, macOS 13.1 and tvOS 16.2 are now available for download.

Apple Issues RC Builds of iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2, macOS 13.1 and tvOS 16.2 to Developers and Public Beta Testers

If you are a registered developer or a public beta tester, you can go right ahead and download the new RC builds on your devices. They are all available over the air and we will walk you through the steps required to initiate the download.

Remember, these steps only work if you have the previous beta installed, otherwise you have to enroll yourself in the Beta Software Program or the Apple Developer Program in order to gain access to the beta bits.

In order to download iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 RC, simply go to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone and iPad. Wait for the page to refresh and the new update will pop right up in no time. If you have 50% or more battery remaining, you can download the update immediately else you are required to connect to a power outlet.

If you want to download watchOS 9.2 RC, start off by placing your Apple Watch on its magnetic charger. Once the device is charging up, go to Watch > General > Software Update on your iPhone. Tap on Download and Install as the update shows up.

Downloading macOS 13.1 Ventura RC is easy. Launch System Settings from the Apple menu at the top, click on General and then click on Software Update. macOS updates take a while to install so exercise patience here.

Last but not the least, tvOS 14.2 can be downloaded by going to Settings > System > Software Update. Usually these updates are quick to download and install but make sure you do not tinker around with your TV or Apple TV while the installation is in process.

The most common thing in these updates is how HomeKit works. Apple has tossed in some updates that should make your smart home devices faster than before. You also get a new Freeform app with iOS, iPadOS and macOS for ‘creative collaboration.’ There are, of course, under the hood changes as well.

Given the RC build was released today, we are assuming that the final version of the update will drop within a couple of weeks, so stay tuned for that.