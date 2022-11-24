OBS Studio 29 Beta Adds AV1 Support For Intel & AMD GPUs Too

OBS Studio 29 Beta 1 has officially been released and introduces AV1 encoding support for Intel & AMD GPUs.

OBS Studio previously introduced AV1 encoding support for NVIDIA and the new GeForce RTX 40 series Ada Lovelace graphics cards but is branching out to offer further support for NVIDIA's competition. The new OBS Studio 29 Beta 1 will support the same encoding, but this time for AMD's Radeon RX 7000 series, also known as the RDNA 3 architecture, and Intel HEVC encoding support.

The official release notes are below and on the OBS Project GitHub page. The new update supports macOS, Windows, and Linux.

Features

Added support for the AMD AV1 Encoder for RDNA3 GPUs [AMD/Jim]

Added support for the Intel AV1 Encoder for Arc GPUs [Intel/Jim] Note: CQP is available but not fully supported

Added support for the Intel HEVC Encoder [yuriy-chumak/rcdrone/Jim]

Added an upward compressor filter [pkv]

Added a 3-band equalizer filter [Jim]

Added support for native HEVC and ProRes encoders on macOS, including P010 and HDR [Developer-Ecosystem-Engineering/PatTheMav/gxalpha]

Added support for macOS Desk View [Developer-Ecosystem-Engineering]

Added update channels for opting into receiving beta/release-candidate builds to Windows [Rodney] Work is still underway to get everything ready on the server side; updating via the built-in updater may not be available until later in the OBS 29.0 beta-testing period



Tweaks and Improvements

The Replay Buffer's memory limit is now set to 75% of installed system RAM rather than fixed to 8GB [Rodney]

Added media key support in Linux [kkartaltepe]

Various improvements to NVIDIA Video and Audio filters, including a Mask Refresh slider and support for temporal processing, which provides better quality masking [pkv]

Improved Display Capture screen naming & saving on Windows; indexes should now match regardless of Mode and reconnected displays should show the correct monitor [jpark37] Note: This does mean existing Display Capture sources will be blank until manually configured to avoid showing the wrong display

Added support for encryption and authentication for SRT and RIST outputs [pkv]

Disabled ScreenCaptureKit Display & App capture on macOS 12 due to various issues; users should either update to macOS 13 or use the existing Screen Capture source [PatTheMav]

Removed the automatic numbering on Multiview labels [Warchamp7]

Added the ability to mute individual browser docks [WizardCM]

Added the ability to right-click and 'Inspect' individual browser docks [WizardCM]

Changed the default Simple Output NVENC preset to P5 for better compatibility & performance [RytoEX]

Added support for higher refresh rates in the Video Capture Device source on Windows [WizardCM/EposVox]

Added the Apple VT Hardware encoder to the Auto Configuration Wizard [gxalpha]

Improved FFmpeg VA-API enablement by directly using Libva to check device capabilities [tytan652]

Raised the speed at which dynamic bitrate recovers after a drop [Jim]

Audio should now be automatically captured for most capture card brands using the Video Capture Device source on Windows [WizardCM/EposVox]

Added a slide counter to the Source Toolbar when an Image Slide Show is selected [cg2121]

Updated dependencies, including switching to Qt 6.4.1, which should fix several issues [RytoEX/tytan652]

Bug Fixes

Fixed issues with async filters (such as Delay) not rendering correctly [jpark37]

Various performance improvements to Decklink preview output [jpark37]

Fixed an issue where source Projector windows wouldn't close when a source was deleted [cg2121]

Fixed an issue where cursors would disappear or display incorrectly on screen captures on Windows [caesay]

Fixed issues with CQP rate control for SVT and AOM AV1 encoders [flaeri]

Fixed issue with CQP rate control for AMD HEVC when using CQP [flaeri]

Fixed Virtual Camera not working with Webex and GoTo Meeting [Jim]

Fixed capturing UHD/4K YUV on the AJA Kona HDMI [paulh-aja]

News Sources: Phoronix, OBS Studio Github