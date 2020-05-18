Entire iPhone 12 Lineup to Feature OLED Screens, up to 10-Bit Color Support; Resolution Details & More Included

Rumors of the iPhone 12 family sporting OLED panels for all four models later this year have been talked about for quite some time. Apple is expected to source OLED screens from Samsung, LG, or BOE, making it a diversified suppliers list for 2020. Also, new details surrounding display size, resolution, and more have been shared by Ross Young, who is the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), so let us provide our readers with all the vital information he’s shared.

While All iPhone 12 Models Will Get OLED Treatment, Only the Two Premium Ones Will Feature 120Hz Displays

Starting with the cheapest iPhone 12, which is expected to sport a 5.4-inch screen and a $649 starting price, it will sport a flexible OLED screen from Samsung with Y-OCTA technology. For those that don’t know, Y-OCTA technology is when the touch sensor is placed directly on the OLED panel without the need for a separate touch layer. As for other details, this iPhone 12 version will reportedly have a 2340 x 1080 resolution.

iPhone 12 Lineup to Feature 128GB Base Storage and Pro Models to Feature 6GB RAM

Next comes the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, a model whose OLED will apparently be sourced from BOE and LG, and will sport an add-on touch sensor. The more premium 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro is rumored to be one of the first phones to provide support for 10-bit color, delivering a more ‘true to life’ experience. The iPhone 12 Pro might not have Y-OCTA technology but it should have the same 2532 x 1170 resolution as the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max.

Spotted by MacRumors, Young believes that Apple might bring extreme dynamic range (XDR) to its iPhone lineup, which is specified as 1,000 nits of full-screen brightness and 1,600 nits of peak brightness.

“Apple is rumored to be linking XDR (extreme dynamic range) compatibility to the iPhone 12 series. XDR performance on its monitors is specified by Apple as 1000 nits of full screen brightness, 1600 nits of peak brightness, 1M:1 contrast, 10-bits of color and ~100% P3 wide color gamut. To date, Samsung Display has only achieved 1342 nits of peak brightness and full screen brightness of 828 nits on smartphones, so if Apple does use XDR, the XDR specifications for brightness will need to change. Given the lower black levels in its OLED smartphones vs. its XDR monitor, contrast should actually be higher on its smartphones, in fact, DisplayMate measures the latest Samsung Display OLED contrast ratios as infinite in low ambient light.”

Coming to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, Young believes it will sport a 6.68-inch display, along with a resolution of 2778 x 1284, 10-bit color support, 120Hz refresh rate, and is expected to be XDR capable.

So far, this is all the info Young shared, and with September creeping closer and closer, there should be a flurry of leaks, rumors, and more headed your way, so stay tuned.

News Source: Display Supply Chain