The 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max Could Be the Only Model From Apple This Year to Feature 120Hz Display, LiDAR Camera, More

Despite an earlier report from TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stating that no iPhone 12 model will feature a 120Hz refresh rate display, there might be something extra for future customers to look forward to and enjoy. Apparently, Apple wants to differentiate the iPhone 12 Pro Max from the rest of the lineup for this year, including the iPhone 12 Pro and that’s by incorporating the biggest model with exclusive upgrades. Here’s a deeper dive into the latest findings.

Earlier Rumors Indicate the iPhone 12 Pro Max Won’t Be Any More Expensive Than the iPhone 11 Pro Max Was at Launch, but This Might Change

Featuring both a 120Hz OLED screen plus a LiDAR camera means that iPhone 12 Pro Max will be salivated by a lot of potential customers, assuming they can fathom the cost of acquiring one. In fact, a previous report detailed that due to expected high demand, the iPhone 12 Pro Max may add further momentum for Apple’s phone launch this year, leading the technology giant to ship approximately 80 million units of its latest offerings for 2020 alone.

A collaboration between YouTube channel EverythingApplePro and leakster Max Weinbach also helped unearth another potentially exclusive hardware upgrade for the iPhone 12 Pro Max; support for mmWave 5G networks. While the rest of the iPhone 12 range may support sub-6GHz, the iPhone 12 Pro Max may deliver unprecedented downlink and uplink speeds, assuming you’re in range of a mmWave node. That’s not to say that the rest of the iPhone 12 family will be slower; support for sub-6GHz networks means each iPhone 12’s modem will be faster than a 4G one, but these likely won’t be able to break the 1Gbps download speed barrier.

Our guess is that the majority of potential customers would see the 120Hz refresh rate display the more preferred upgrade to encourage them to spend the extra money and purchase the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Thanks to the 6.7-inch display, this model will inherently be packing a bigger battery, so combine that with the efficiency of the A14 Bionic made on the 5nm architecture, we believe users may able to experience an entire day’s worth of screen-on time with the 120Hz option enabled throughout.

The addition of three cameras and a LiDAR unit will open up additional possibilities such as being able to get accurate depth readings, experience enhanced AR capabilities or capture better bokeh blurs for portraits. However, we believe it may not be what the majority of customers want. Do you agree with us or do you have something different to add? Tell us down in the comments.

