Apple Fixes Studio Display Update Issue Caused by Unverified Software

It was recently reported that some Studio Display users were unable to update their displays to the latest firmware. Apple took note of the issue and it has now issued a fix for the problem. As it turns out, the issue stemmed from the software being unverified by Apple's servers. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Has Fixed the Studio Display Software Update Issue Caused by the Software Being Unverified By Servers

It was previously reported on Twitter that the latest firmware build for the Studio Display was not signed by Apple since last week (via MacRumors). This disallowed users from updating their Studio Display software to the latest version. Once the issue was discovered, Apple resigned iOS 15.4 software update, allowing users to update to the latest iOS 15.4 version.

How to Check Firmware Version on Studio Display

Apple stopped signing iOS 15.4 on 4/7 On 4/8, users started reporting that they couldn't update the Studio Display to iOS 15.4 Firmware. As of one hour ago, iOS 15.4 Firmware for the Studio Display (Appledisplay2,1) is being signed again The firmware update installing now! 👍 https://t.co/Sn1TyKgLkq pic.twitter.com/pO7rSGox1a — Mr. Macintosh (@ClassicII_MrMac) April 11, 2022

Apple's latest Studio Display features an A13 Bionic chip that caters to several features of the display including Center Stage and the software updates. Take note that the Studio Display does run iOS 15.4 which is the latest version. You should also take note that iOS is treated differently on the Studio Display when compared to the iPhone or iPad. The software is reserved for features related to the display. In contrast, the iPhone and iPad receive full-fledged features.

It was previously reported that the webcam on the display features poor quality. Apple stated that it will release a software update to fix the underlying issue. Apple has already released iOS 15.4.1 for the iPhone and iPad but the Studio Display remains to be updated. The update will be released sometime soon, so be sure to stick around for more details.

