Updated Studio Display Firmware Released with Build Number 19F80

Apple has rolled out an updated version of the Studio Display firmware 15.5, bumping the version to 19F80 from 19F77.

Previously, the build number was 19F77 for the 15.5 firmware. There’s no telling what the new firmware brings to the table since Apple hasn’t issued any release notes. But, that does not mean, in any way, that you should skip this update.

In order to download the latest update right now, connect your Studio Display to your Mac first. Once connected, launch System Preferences, and then click on Software Update.

Given that this is a slight revision of the 15.5 update, therefore you can expect it to contain minor bug fixes and performance related changes, nothing more. But, we do expect that this display might fix speaker related issues which users have been facing in the past, an issue which Apple has acknowledged as well.

With every update, Apple is making sure that the Studio Display functions as smoothly as possible. It was only recently the company released an update that fixes the display’s FaceTime camera. At launch, that very same camera fell short of its promises when it comes to overall quality, but with the release of a new firmware update that came alongside macOS 12.4, the camera works like a charm with fixes to contrast, too